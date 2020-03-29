Coronavirus: Queen of clean Aggie MacKenzie’s tips for a good deep clean

QUEEN of clean Aggie MacKenzie says it’s time for people to pull together during the Covid-19 crisis – and to deep clean their house.

“We are living in a whole different world now,” she told the Sunday Express exclusively, “and I think we need to take responsibility individually and collectively. We need to really work together and help each other so we can manage this virus and the peak of it.

MacKenzie, 64, once joined Kim Woodburn in the hugely successful Channel 4 show, How Clean Is Your House? which brought them stardom including an interview on the Oprah Winfrey show in America. “She didn’t speak to either of us, before or after the show, but she was perfectly pleasant,” she revealed. “It was tightly controlled.” The presenter has a new special, How To Deep Clean Your House, which was commissioned before the Corona bug took hold but seems now to have even more relevance, she says. “It’s time to declutter and deep clean. It’s the perfect time for many people at home. “The thing about corona is that is a big wake-up call. We all know for instance that your remote control is teeming with bacteria. But because it’s invisible, it’s easy to ignore. “Although we’re not concentrating particularly on the coronavirus, we’re talking about being more careful and we do need to deep clean our house every now and then because there are harmful organisms at bay.

“It’s back to basics really.” Many people, she says, are still complacent about hygiene in the house. “It’s hard to generalise, but many of us are lazy. People are time poor so they skim surfaces and don’t really clean as thoroughly as we probably should do and, as we’re at home more now, it’s time to look around and see what you can do to improve your home.” MacKenzie’s cleaning bug was inspired by her mother. “I was brought up by a mother who was a cleanliness obsessive so we had it drilled into us from an early age. “It didn’t really enjoy it much then, but when I was at Good Housekeeping I used to always enjoy what we called the ‘Stains’ issue. “I just picked it up then realised I had this whole bank of information about it.” MacKenzie, divorced since 2010, lives alone and is “keeping well”.