Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak announces 3 month mortgage holiday for homeowners hit by virus

RISHI SUNAK today announced that additional support will be coming for mortgage holders as the coronavirus outbreak continues. This is additional support on top of the £1 billion he has already committed thus far.

Rishi Sunak has worked with mortgage lenders to ensure a three month “holiday” system is in place. This will mean that mortgage holders will be awarded a three month reprieve from mortgage payments if they suffer financially as a result of coronavirus.

Mr Sunak confirmed that more support will be incoming in the coming weeks as the coronavirus develops. The March 2020 budget was focused heavily around coronavirus and the impact it will have on the economy. As Rishi Sunak confirmed in his speech: “Yes, as we deal with coronavirus it is a Budget that provides security today. “But it is also a plan for prosperity tomorrow. It is a Budget that delivers on our promises to the British people.”

The support he laid out was primarily focused on British institutions and companies. The NHS, small and large businesses and social venues were all highlighted as potential recipients of financial support. However, support was also provided for individuals and affected families. Changes were made to statutory sick pay and the minimum income floor was temporarily removed for Universal Credit claimants.

While little detail was provided on what additional support will be coming down the line, it was revealed that people can expect vast responses from the government. Rishi Sunak made it clear that the government will help people and businesses get through this troubling period by any means necessary. Over £300 billion has been committed to this problem and more will likely be given as the crisis develops. As it was detailed, this will be the biggest government support plan in peacetime history.

The government is now heavily focused on reducing the spread and rise of coronavirus. On the government website, the state has issued several pieces of advice on what people need to do if they’re worried. Generally, this guidance focuses on avoiding contact with people where possible but there are tips for employers, employees and businesses who have no choice but to interact with people. On top of this, the government has also promised to continue to pay funding to local authorities for the free entitlements for two, three and four-year-olds.