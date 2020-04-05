Coronavirus scam: Man ‘from health and safety’ demands £200 from 83-year-old woman

A MAN forced his way into the home of an 83-year-old woman with dementia claiming he was “from health and safety” in a sick coronavirus scam.

The scammer banged on the door and insisted the woman would be arrested if she did not let him in. He said he needed to check the house and demanded £200 but left when she told him she only had 20p.

The woman had been following Government advice to stay at home during the Covid-19 outbreak. It comes as National Trading Standards (NTS) have warned doorstep criminals are targeting vulnerable people who live on their own and are isolated from friends and family amid the pandemic. Louise Baxter, head of the NTS scams team, told the BBC: “As people stay indoors to prevent the spread of Covid-19, criminals are preying on people in vulnerable situations who are isolated and living alone.

“There has never been a more important time for neighbours to look out for each other.” Other coronavirus doorstep scams include people being pressured into buying fake kits to cure or prevent the illness, hand sanitisers and face masks. And criminals are offering to do the shopping for people and taking their money but never returning, as well as claiming to provide a driveway disinfecting service.

Scammers are also targeting people online and on the telephone. Examples include criminals posing as banks or utility companies. National Trading Standards chair Lord Toby Harris said: “At a time when neighbourhoods and communities are coming together to support each other, it is despicable that heartless criminals are exploiting members of the public – including some of our most vulnerable citizens – to line their own pockets.

“I urge everyone to be on their guard for possible Covid-19 scams and to look out for vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours who may become a target for fraudsters. “We’re calling on communities to look out for one another. “If you see anything suspicious, report it to Action Fraud or to speak to someone for advice, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service.” In other coronavirus news, there have been 33,718 confirmed cases in the UK, with the death toll at 2,921.