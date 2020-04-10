Coronavirus scam warning: New ‘smishing’ scam discovered which could cost you £5000

SCAMS are an unfortunate element of modern living that must be actively avoided. Fraudsters utilise new digital elements in their scams making them very prevalent. Fortunately, many people are kept aware of what these new scams entail.

Coronavirus has unleashed a whole swathe of new scams aiming to take advantage of worried consumers. While this is despicable, most people should be able to recognise a dubious scam when they see one.

There are regular warnings and alerts issued for the most common scams which usually involve phone calls or the internet. “Phishing” is a term that many people will likely recognise. Phishing occurs when a person receives an email purporting to be from reputable bodies like the government or a regulator in order to get private information from the victim. These emails can usually be spotted by savvy tech users who recognise red flags such as poor grammar or suspicious details.

However, a new coronavirus themed scam has emerged which utilises something called “smishing”. This form of scam involves utilising texts to trick the user into doing things such as clicking on malicious links or calling fraudulent numbers. Quilter, the financial services firms recently highlighted a particularly troubling example taking advantage of the lockdown. As it stands, people are allowed out only for certain activities which includes very limited walks and shopping trips.

Some people may be worried about repercussions from breaking these rules and this new smishing scam takes advantage of that. The example provided by Quilter, which is a genuine find, says the following: “It has come to our attention that you have been out of the house more than once. “Due to this irresponsible behaviour, we are issuing you a formal warning and £250 fine. “If this continues, the fine could increase to a maximum of £5,000 and/or an arrest.

“Payment will be taken automatically out of your account. “Call 0800 345 9999 for any enquiries or to appeal.” The text appears to be legitimate as it has links to what looks like the genuine government website and it uses common slogans such as “Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.” Unfortunately, these type of scams appear to be growing in number as Matt Burton, the Chief Risk Officer for Quilter explains: “This is a difficult time for all of us and of course everyone’s number one focus is on the imminent threat to public health, and the need to stay safe and protect themselves and others.