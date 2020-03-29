Coronavirus: ‘Scared’ ASOS staff revolt over ‘cramped factory’ as ‘3 ambulances visit’

Workers at the online fashion retailer have claimed that social distancing is ‘impossible’ at the warehouse and that masks are ‘not allowed’

“Terrified” workers at fashion giant ASOS are revolting after complaining of “cramped” working conditions, a “ban” on masks and “three ambulance visits in one day”.

The major online British retailer is staying open amid the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, but its staff have been taking to social media to hit out at bosses over claims of poor working conditions.

Staff at ASOS’ warehouse in Barnsley, Yorkshire, claim that social distancing measures are “impossible” with around 500 people said to be working at the base.

They claim that staff busses are “cramped”, that there are shortages of alcohol hand sanitiser, and they they are not allowed to wear masks as it is not part of their uniform.

And on one day this week it is claimed three ambulances visited the factory – although a source told Daily Star Online only one was called – forcing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to urge ASOS “this can’t go on”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Concerning to hear reports from workers that the @ASOS warehouse in Barnsley was visited by three ambulances yesterday.

“@GMB_Union are right to say: this can’t go on.

“ASOS bosses must make their workplace safe – or shut up shop.”

ASOS has strongly refuted the claims, however, with a spokesman saying: “We totally refute these allegations.

“They are false and do nothing more than serve to create panic and hysteria in an already uncertain time.

“As directed by the Government, and with support from the Community Union and Barnsley Borough Council, we are striking the right balance between keeping our warehouse operational, for the good of our employees and the wider economy, and maintaining the health and safety of staff, which is always our number one priority.

“In addition, the Environmental Health Officer visited the site on Friday and confirmed he was happy with the protocols we have in place.”

A source also told Daily Star Online that strict social distancing measures are in place at the warehouse and that face masks are allowed and available for workers.

Among the allegations, one worker wrote to the CEO of ASOS, Nick Beighton, on Twitter, saying: “Hi I am a worker at Asos Barnsley.

“I am telling you me and my colleagues we are really afraid to go to work, it is impossible to keep a safe distance inside the warehouse.

“They told us his not aloud (sic) to wear mask because his (sic) not part of our uniform.”

Another wrote to Mr Beighton: “I am an employee at @ASOS.

“I can tell you there is little safety precautions. It is impossible to have a safe distance as well as doing your job hitting the targets.

“All I want is to keep myself safe and my family. It’s non essential work I’m scared.”

Mr Beighton has been responding to some tweets, replying to one: “We are operating under the authority and encouragement of the government, where they have explicitly encouraged online business to continue for the good of the economy, jobs but with enhanced health and safety measures.”

To another, he wrote: “Deanne it’s the mid season sale not a flash sale .. facts are really important and sometimes inconvenient to your stories I know.. but stay with facts please.”

He added: “Deanna .. happy saturday .. you still don’t have any facts .. you have never been in the facility.”