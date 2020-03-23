Coronavirus Spain map: The top regions in Spain struck down by killer virus

CORONAVIRUS cases have been confirmed in more than 110 countries and Spain is in the top six nations with the highest number of sick.

Spain is behind China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and France, which makes it the third most-affected European country. There are 2,950 cases in Spain, where 84 people have died.

Health authorities in the Iberian nation are considering implementing measures to contain COVID-19 after cases jumped significantly in two of its regions in the last few days. There are 1,388 cases in and around Madrid, home to 6.66m people. Deaths in the region, where cases have mostly been found in nursing homes and among health workers, went up to 56 on Wednesday.

The other big coronavirus cluster in Spain is in the northern Basque country, an autonomous region. Many infections there have been linked to people who attended a funeral. Some public activities have been halted and authorities have ordered all elderly recreational centres to close temporarily. Schools and universities in the Basque capital Vitoria will close for two weeks, sending tens of thousands of pupils home, authorities in the region said on Monday.

A spokesman for the Basque Country education department told Reuters: “All education activities are suspended in the city of Vitoria for two weeks from kindergarten to universities.” The measure would affect 63,000 students, Basque newspaper El Correo said. Schools will also be closed for two weeks in the smaller Basque town of Labastida. Deaths in Spain have been reported in Cataluna, Comunidad Valenciana, Aragon, Pais Vasco and in Comunidad de Madrid.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government was preparing plans to mitigate the impact of the virus on the country’s economy. Without giving details, the Prime Minister said the government had been working on the plan for two weeks and was ready to roll it out in collaboration with trade unions and businesses. Mr Sanchez: “We will announce a shock therapy plan in a few days, as soon as we determine the exact diagnosis and fine-tune the measures. “We want the plan to be effective and proportional to the scale of the problem.”