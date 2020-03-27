Coronavirus: Support has now been laid out for renters – expert provides action plan

BORIS Johnson recently laid out details for how renters will be protected as the coronavirus problem continues. This news was welcomed by many, especially as the government had been criticised by some for originally only providing support for homeowners.

Mortgage holders breathed a sigh of relief recently as Rishi Sunak announced details for “mortgage holidays”. New rules have been put in place that ensure that mortgages will not have to be paid for up to three months if the holder is struggling with coronavirus.

This was welcomed by many but others pointed out the glaring issue of renters. Many within the UK do not have mortgages, these people usually live in privately rented accommodations. In a recent Prime Minister’s Questions, Jeremy Corbyn questioned Boris Johnson on what the plans are for private renters. Mr Johnson provided the following response: “I can indeed confirm that we will be bringing forward legislation to protect private renters from eviction.

“That is one thing we will do but it is also important as we legislate, that we do not simply pass on the problem. So we’ll also be taking steps to protect other actors within the economy” Further details on this have been revealed and private tenants will officially be protected from eviction for up to three months if they’re hit with coronavirus problems. This is likely to benefit more people overall, as research figures detail that more and more people are likely to be impacted by what happens to the rental market. Analysis from Royal London detailed that one in five UK homes are now privately rented and half of all babies born now are born into rented homes.

The majority (74 percent) of workers are tenants and average rents are 25 percent higher than mortgage repayments, meaning economic shocks will be felt harder by renters than home owners. Rebecca O’Connor, a personal finance specialist at Royal London, commented on the recent changes to living arrangements: “Yesterday’s announcement removes some worry for vulnerable renters that they could lose their home. “It means tenants should no longer feel dependent on the compassion – or the ability of their landlord to take a prolonged hit on rental income.

“With so many millions of people, including families with children and older people, in private rented accommodation, this attitude of leniency and compassion must continue. “Landlords too will benefit from this clear support. “Further guidance for those who may be affected for longer than three months would be welcome. “The key to all of this working will be that the lines of communication between tenants, landlords and letting agents are open and there’s a desire to work things out together.”