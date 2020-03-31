Coronavirus symptoms: 80% of infected likely not showing COVID-19 symptoms, expert warns

CORONAVIRUS triggers a range of flu-like symptoms but up to 80 percent of people afflicted with COVID-19 show mild or no signs of infection, a doctor has claimed

The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has infected more than 214,000 people since November but many more could be secretly carrying the virus. According to Professor Adam Antczak from the Medical University of Łódź, Poland, the coronavirus only infects a small slice of the infected populace with severe symptoms.

The news will come as a worry to authorities attempting to clamp down on the spread of the virus through human contact. In the UK, for instance, the Government has urged people to exercise social distancing by staying away from large groups of people and places like pubs unless necessary. But the good news is the virus has so far proven to be most dangerous among certain age groups and people with underlying health problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most people infected with COVID-19 will suffer mild flu-like symptoms.

The elderly are most at risk of developing complications such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, which can be lethal. Since November, the virus has killed more 8,700 people, the majority of whom died in China and Italy. Professor Antczak said: “Let’s remember SARS-CoV-2 is massively infectious and has a pandemic character, but it is not a monstrously virulent virus. It is moderate at most. “The need for hospitalisation concerns only one-fifth of cases on only five percent of the infected are seriously ill and have respiratory failure. “This means that as much as 80 percent of infected people do not show symptoms of the disease or suffer from mild or moderate illness, that is, similar to the common cold.”

Earlier in February, health experts have warned of “hidden” infections that could thwart efforts to contain COVID-19.

Tom Frieden, the former chief of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned of “vastly more cases” than previously thought. He said: “It’s becoming increasingly clear that containment is very unlikely.” The WHO has, however, said the probability of catching coronavirus in “most locations” is probably low.

Residents in areas with a high number of infections are still advised to maintain caution and good standards of personal hygiene. The WHO said: “There are now places around the wold – cities or areas – where the disease is spreading. “For people living in, or visiting, these areas the risk of catching COVID-19 is higher. “Governments and health authorities are taking vigorous action every time a new case of COVID-19 is identified. “Be sure to comply with any local restrictions on travel, movement or large gatherings.”

The coronavirus disease manifests itself with flu-like and pneumonia-like symptoms. The initial onset of mild symptoms includes fever, fatigue and dry cough. In the relatively small number of cases where COVID-19 deteriorates, people can develop difficulty breathing. The WHO said: “Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness. “People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.”

