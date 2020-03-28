Coronavirus symptoms: Is a runny nose a sign of the virus? Subtle signs to look out for

CORONAVIRUS will affect “every person in this country”, said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Are you already infected? What are the subtle signs to look out for?

Coronavirus may see the elderly quarantined for up to four months as a precautionary measure set by the government. Make sure you don’t pass it on to loved ones. What are the subtle signs you need to look out for? The Department of Health confirmed 1,372 people have tested positive for coronavirus. As the official death toll jumps to 35, is there an end in sight to this pandemic? In a statement, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient who died was in his late-fifties and had underlying health conditions.” Matt Hancock said on the morning of Sunday March 15 that people over the age of 70 will soon be asked to self-isolate themselves for up to four months. This will be a precautionary measure to protect the vulnerable from suffering from severe consequences from coronavirus. It’s still unknown as to whether it will 100 percent go ahead and, if it does, when.

Until then, it’s vital to recognise when you should be self-isolating, so not to pass on the infection to the elderly and vulnerable. The Harvard Medical School can confirm that a runny nose is a symptom of COVID-19. Other symptoms of a COVID-19 infection to be aware of include nasal congestion, sore throat and body aches. Harvard Medical School add that a cough and fever are also common symptoms of COVID-19.

The official advice from the NHS is to stay at home for seven days if either of the following applies: A high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

A new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly To help delay the spread of the virus, if you’re presenting any symptoms do not attend a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. You also do not need to contact NHS 111 to inform health professionals that you’re staying at home. You should only contact NHS 111 for the following reasons: You feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

Your condition gets worse

Your symptoms do not get better after seven days

At present, ministers aren’t ruling out the option of closing bars, restaurants and non-essential shops – akin to Italy and Spain. Borders are shutting across the world, with the US travel ban affecting the UK from 4am on Tuesday March 17. Germany is also to close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland. The coronavirus is a global pandemic. What can you do to protect yourself?