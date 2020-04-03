Coronavirus symptoms: Is diarrhoea a symptom of coronavirus?

CORONAVIRUS cases are increasing every day, and if you show symptoms of coronavirus you must stay at home. So is diarrhoea a symptom of coronavirus?

The UK is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, and people are being told to look out for a number of symptoms. The UK is currently only testing patients with coronavirus symptoms who are in hospital and NHS staff, although the Government is planning to significantly increase testing capacity over the next few weeks.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus? The NHS is currently advising you do not leave your home if you have either: a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – you are coughing a lot for more than an hour, or have three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours If you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual. People who have been infected with COVID-19 have also reported some other symptoms.

Is diarrhoea a symptom of COVID-19? According to the World Health Organization (WHO) common symptoms of coronavirus are a fever, tiredness and a dry cough. In rare cases, diarrhoea may also be a symptom. According to WHO, other symptoms of coronavirus include: shortness of breath

aches and pains

sore throat

and very few people will report diarrhoea, nausea or a runny nose.

What should you do if you have symptoms of coronavirus? If you are showing symptoms of coronavirus, even if they are mild, you must stay at home. You must not leave your home at all for a period of at least seven days. The NHS website states that if you still have a high temperature after seven days, you must continue to stay at home until your temperature returns to normal.

The NHS added: “You do not need to self-isolate if you just have a cough after 7 days. “A cough can last for several weeks after the infection has gone.” In order to prevent the spread of the virus, you should not visit a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. People you have come into contact with and people living with you must also stay at home, for at least 14 days from the first day the first person developed symptoms.

If someone you live with starts to develop symptoms, they must then stay at home for a period of seven days. To find out what to do if you show symptoms, use the NHS 111 coronavirus service online. You should only call NHS 111 if you cannot get help online. You should call 111 if your symptoms have worsened, you cannot deal with your symptoms at home or if your symptoms last longer than seven days.

