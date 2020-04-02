Coronavirus symptoms: New peculiar symptom could be a sign you have the infection

CORONAVIRUS common symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and a runny nose. In latest news a new confirmed symptom has been declared. Have you felt this?

Coronavirus is sweeping through nations and causing devastation in its wake. The death toll in the UK has risen to 281 deaths, with the youngest British casualty, an 18-year-old. Strict measures of self-isolation have been imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to this highly infectious disease. At this stage, knowing the symptoms of the deadly virus is imperative and having a loss of this sensation could mean you’re at risk.

British ear, nose and throat doctors cited reports from other colleagues around the world and concluded that a loss of smell could be a warning sign of coronavirus. The experts asked that for anyone experiencing this peculiar symptom to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptom. This comes after it was reported in New York Times that a mother could not smell her baby’s nappy and cooks were struggling to smell spices which prompted them to be tested. Professor Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society wrote: “We really want to raise awareness that this is a sign of infection and that anyone who develops a loss of sense of smell should self-isolate. “It could contribute to slowing transmission and save lives.”

Leading health experts are now recommending testing and strict isolation for anyone experiencing a loss of the ability to smell and taste, even if no other symptoms are present. Ears, nose and throat specialist in the UK have reiterated the symptom of a loss of taste and smell could be a sign of coronavirus as there is strong evidence from South Korea, China and Italy that may coronavirus patients developed anosmia or hyposmia. The possible reason why a loss of taste and smell is a symptom of coronavirus is due to the virus itself being lodged in the nose.

What is hyposmia and anosmia? Medical News Today said: “Hyposmia is when a person loses part or all of their sense of smell. It can be disconcerting for an individual, but it can also have more serious implications. “The sense of smell can help create and recall memories and it can add to the pleasure of many everyday experiences, improving a person’s quality of life. “Anosmia is the complete loss of smell. “If a person starts to lose their ability to smell for no apparent reason, they should seek medical help, especially if the change is sudden and severe.”

The American Academy of Otolaryngology said on their website: “There is mounting anecdotal evidence which indicates that lost or reduced sense of smell and taste are significant symptoms associated with Covid-19 and that its been seen in patients who ultimately tested positive with no other symptoms. “The symptoms, in the absence of allergies or sinusitis, should alert doctors to screen patients for the virus and should seriously consider self-isolation and testing of these individuals. “Some coronavirus patients have had a reduced sense of smell and taste without any other symptoms. “There is evolving evidence that otolaryngologists are amount the highest risk group when performing upper airway surgeries and examinations. “A high rate of transmission of Covid-19 to otolaryngologists has been reported from China, Italy and Iran, many resulting in death.”