Coronavirus symptoms: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks details his experience with the virus

CORONAVIRUS has no boundaries. The notorious virus has infected politicians, the public and film stars. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has detailed his experience with COVID-19 – what symptoms did he have?

Coronavirus (COVID-19) can infect anybody near it, and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks was no exception. Coming out of the other side, he has revealed what it was like to have the virus. The Forrest Gump star revealed his positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in early March. He had then, inadvertently, passed on the infection to his wife Rita Wilson. The pair – who have been married since 1988 – were first quarantined in an Australian hospital.

“It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else,” said Tom. “That’s why we were in lockdown.” Tom, 63, was set to begin production of a new movie Down Under, when the virus took hold of his body. Planning to star in a biographical film about Elvis Presley, Tom was set to play Colonel Tom Parker. Colonel Tom was the real Elvis’s Dutch-born talent manager. And director Baz Luhrmann had some big names involved in the project.

Due to the global pandemic, the whole thing has come to a screeching halt. But fans must be glad that Tom and Rita have now beaten the virus – especially as it can be fatal for a lot of people. Speaking to The National Defense Radio Show on Thursday April 16, Tom detailed his experience with the virus. “I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued,” he admitted on the talk radio gig.

Trying to remain active during self-isolation with Rita, he attempted 30-minute stretches but “was wiped out after 12 minutes”. “Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” he continued to tell host Randy Miller. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell.” Both 63, the married couple displayed symptom of COVID-19 reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO guidance echoes Tom and Rita’s symptoms: tiredness, fever, and aches and pain. Other symptoms of COVID-19 include a dry cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhoea, nausea and a runny nose. Elsewhere, other big names in show business have been attacked by the deadly bug. Golden Globe winner Idris Elba was one of them, but he too has overcome COVID-19.

To try to tackle the national crisis happening here in the UK, lockdown has been extended for another three weeks. Earlier this week, England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty said that Britain is reaching the peak of the epidemic, however he warned it would be too soon to start lifting restrictions. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also chimed in that the message remains clear: “Stay at home.” Meanwhile, other countries – such as Spain, Italy and Germany – have begun discussions on how to ease out of lockdown measures.