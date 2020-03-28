Coronavirus symptoms: Six mild signs of Covid-19 that shouldn’t be ignored

As coronavirus continues to spread, we take a look at six mild symptoms of Covid-19 that shouldn’t be ignored

As coronavirus continues to spread, everyone is on high alert for symptoms of the deadly bug.

While most of us would be fine if we caught it, it can be deadly to the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

That is why the government is telling people to stay at home, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

According to the NHS, the two main symptoms of coronavirus are fever, and/or a new, continuous cough.

It’s also understood coronavirus could lead to some breathing difficulties in more severe cases.

But according to people who have survived it, there are also some mild symptoms you should be aware of.

Below are six of the mild symptoms.

Loss of taste and smell could present when the main symptoms don’t appear, according to experts.

The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology (ENT UK) said those with this symptom should self isolate immediately.

ENT UK said in a statement: “Evidence from other countries that the entry point for the coronavirus is often in the eyes, nose and throat areas.”

The statement continued: “We have also identified a new symptom (loss of smell and taste) that may mean that people without other symptoms but with just the loss of this sense may have to self-isolate – again to reduce the spread of the virus.”

One of the first symptoms to present itself could be a tummy ache, according to a study published by the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

The study of 204 people in China’s Hubei province, where the virus originated, found that many experienced digestive issues when they were infected.

It was discovered that 48.5% of the patients who had COVID-19, experienced diarrhoea, vomiting or abdominal pain when they went to hospital.

Fatigue, or being extremely tired, is a common symptom of cold, flu and viruses in general.

According to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association, up to 44% of those hospitalised with COVID-19 reported feeling exhausted.

Jaimuay Sae-ung, 73, was the first Thai national to contract the virus in December 2019.

She mother-of-seven told Sky News: “I only knew [I had coronavirus] after I came to hospital.

“I felt a bit sad, a bit shocked, tired and fatigued and I couldn’t eat.”

The study of 204 patients in Wuhan found that of those who had digestive problems, 83% experienced loss of appetite.

Racing blogger Stephen R Power believed her caught coronavirus at Cheltenham Festival.

He shared his symptoms on Twitter: “I’ve been in bed with a nasty fever, headache, mild cough and back pain for nearly four days now, I’m completely exhausted & have no urge to move or eat.”

Another symptom many are reporting are sore eyes,

Bjonda Haliti wanted to share her experience with COVID-19.

She explained on Twitter: “I felt a lot of pressure in my head to the point I would have to cough softly to avoid the discomfort.

“That night, I experienced the chills and had a fever.

“One main symptom that stood out to me, my eyes physically hurt. They were tender and sore.”

Pressure in the ears is another one of the symptoms people are describing.

Connor Reed, a Brit living in Wuhan, described the symptom as being like pressure in the ears making they feel like they are “ready to pop”.

He explained: “My sinuses are agony, and my eardrums feel ready to pop. I know I shouldn’t but I’m massaging my inner ear with cotton buds, trying to take the pain away.”

This definitely isn’t recommended, as you can end up doing more harm than good.