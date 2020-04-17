Coronavirus symptoms: This fog-like feeling could be a major warning sign of COVID-19

CORONAVIRUS has sparked a major crisis in almost every country around the world. With most retreating indoors this sunny Easter holiday due to the magnitude of this deadly virus, following strict government measures and self-diagnosing potential symptoms of an infection is crucial and feeling this flatlining feeling could be a warning.

Coronavirus’s latest update is a 10,000-death toll, marking a grim and worrisome milestone in the UK and the world’s pandemic. A further 710 people have lost their lives today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,585. This comes alongside a welcome piece of good news. It was finally reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from hospital after his struggles with a COVID-19 infection and worsening symptoms.

It has certainly been a less than joyous Easter for many with tight self-isolating rules still in place. The Government continues to stress the importance of staying indoors and only venturing out unless absolutely necessary. Monitoring potential symptoms also remains pertinent and if feeling this flatlining sensation it could mean you may be at risk of a COVID-19 infection. What is it?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said: “COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. “Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. “Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. “The common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, new and persistent cough or shortness of breath.”

In a report by WHO, fever equated to 87.9 percent of infected patients, dry cough 67.7 percent and 38.1 percent for this flatlining feeling. Fatigue, tiredness, brain fog, flatlining and an inability to arise after sleeping are all potential symptoms of a COVID-19 infection. Some people have reported feeling a brain fog, also known as mental fatigue, as another symptom of coronavirus. Although not an official symptom of COVID-19, with just less than half of infected patients reporting this feeling, it should not be ignored, and other potential symptoms need to be closely monitored.

Thea Jourdan, 50, said she didn’t experience a cough or fever as commonly reported. Instead her introduction to the deadly virus began with a dull headache. The mum-of-three said she then began to experience a serious brain fog and debilitating fatigue. She told Daily Mail: “Initially I felt exhausted, as if I was dragging myself through a treacle and had no choice but to go to my bed. I had no meaningful cough and I wasn’t running a fever. “But I had a peculiar sensation of something settling deep within my lungs almost like breathing in talcum powder.”