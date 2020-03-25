Coronavirus tests should be as cheap as a ‘morning latte’ to overcome the crisis, says top economist

Cheap testing kits as easy to buy as a ‘morning latte’ would help to curb the extent of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a top economist.

Paul Romer, a co-recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2018, believes kits should be available to pick up every morning from drive-throughs for less than $10 (£8.60).

The professor said more availability would allow for anyone who has a negative test in the last 24 hours to ‘go to work, go to restaurants or take a flight’, for example.

Earlier this week Boris Johnson announced that coronavirus testing was to ramped up to 25,000 per day after the government was lashed for potentially allowing tens of thousands of infected people to walk the streets undiagnosed.

Government officials had early this week be seen walking out of Downing Street with a box of nasal swaps which have also been used for testing.

Mr Romer previously tweeted: ‘COVID-19 test should be like a latte.

‘Get them each morning, less than $10, available at drive-through.

‘We shrank computers bigger than a room to fit in your pocket. If we try, we can vastly improve testing. Probably for less than $850 billion.’

The American economist also urged the US government to contribute some of the money for protecting its economy towards improving and distributing testing kits.

He told The Telegraph: ‘The current plan is for the US government to spend something in the order of $1 trillion to protect the economy.

‘If it spends just 10 per cent of that on scaling out and improving tests for Covid-19, we could soon reach the goal of frequent, universal testing that imposed only a tiny disruption in our lives.’

The newspaper reported that Britain and the US have some of lowest testing rates in the world – and testing in the US had to be done manually until this week.

Testing is far more aggressive in other countries, such as South Korea which has tested 3,700 people per million. Britain has done 600 per million and the US 100 per million.

Mr Romer added: ‘Getting a test should be like getting a latte – something everyone does each day that takes only a few minutes, and is available at a drive-up window.’

It follows Boris Johnson pledging to urgently increase coronavirus testing on Wednesday, saying that a ‘game-changing’ new test will be offered to hundreds of thousands of people as soon as possible.

Speaking from Downing Street, he added that the UK was in negotiations to buy vast quantities of a simple ‘antibody test’ to show if someone has had the virus and recovered from it.

But the urgency contrasts his position in the early stages of the outbreak which saw him insist the UK was ‘extremely well-prepared’ with a ‘fantastic testing system’.

Since then Mr Johnson and Britain’s top medical officers have spoken of the need to ‘scale up’ and have a ‘big increase’ in testing from 5,000 people a day to 250,000.

If people test positive in the ‘antibody test’, they will be deemed fit to return to work because they will not be able to contract the virus again and pass it on.

A simple and quick test on such a scale would allow the economy and daily life to return to normal much more quickly by identifying those who are not a risk to others

Mr Johnson said yesterday: ‘UK experts and scientists expect to start trials for the first vaccine within a month. And above all we’re getting better at testing.

‘We’re in negotiations today to buy a so-called antibody test, as simple as a pregnancy test, which can tell whether you have had the disease.

‘It’s early days, but if it works as its proponents claim, then we will buy literally hundreds of thousands of these kits as soon as practicable.

‘It has the potential to be a total game-changer.’

On Friday Derby-based SureScreen Diagnostics says it has created a finger prick test that takes just 10 minutes to give a diagnosis and is correct 98 per cent of the time.

The £6 test detects antibodies, the immune system’s defence mechanism, which are produced to fight off the killer virus.

By measuring antibodies in the blood, doctors can detect whether someone has had the infection previously and is now immune to catching and spreading it.

MailOnline reported earlier this week the test was being used by private firms on more than 180,000 people globally, in countries including Germany, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Public Health England said Brits should avoid using it because there is ‘little information on the accuracy of the test’.

SureScreen claims it has the capacity to make half a million tests a week to meet Boris Johnson’s ambitions plan to screen hundreds of thousands of people a day.

The pharmaceutical company said it had ‘done its best’ to reach out the health officials but had heard nothing back.

But despite PHE’s warnings, the finger prick test has been used by private healthcare companies across Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

One of SureScreen’s directors, David Campbell, said the product could ‘probably save the NHS a lot of money’ and drastically reduce the number of infections.

Mr Campbell said: ‘Unfortunately, we haven’t really been able to get much traction in the UK with the NHS – which seems a bit of a shame.

‘We’re sending it abroad and we’re not able to use it here to really help reduce the number of infections.

‘We’ve done all the clinical work behind this test, we believe it has a really great part to play in terms of doing large amounts of screening to really help control the infection and get that data on where exactly this infection might break out.’

‘I suppose our message to the Government is, “We’re here and happy to do any trials and things like that to prove the accuracy.”

‘We’ve done them all ourselves already but we’d like to engage with partners to do trials in the UK as well.

‘We’re here to do what we can to reduce the spread of infection. We’ve done our best to engage with the Government and the NHS.’

The antibody test comes with a finger pricker which suspected patients use to extract a blood sample.

Users then put the sample in a screening device which then takes a few minutes to scour for antibodies that have been released by the immune system to fight coronavirus.

Users are then given a positive or negative result, similar to how an at-home pregnancy test works.

Those who test positive will have already been infected – sometimes without knowing or showing symptoms – and are likely to be immune to reinfection.

The test can only detect people who have been infected with coronavirus for three days or more.

After 33 days the antibodies drop to undetectable levels but the body now knows how to produce them now so patients remain immune to the virus.

The tests would be a game changer because they help work out who is safe to resume normal life without fear of contracting or spreading the virus.

Mr Campbell added: ‘We’ve had a range of tests looking at infectious diseases for many years.

So when we saw the coronavirus had started in China, the likelihood was it would spread quite quickly due to the long incubation time – so we set about developing a test for coronavirus.

‘We’re looking for two specific bi-markers which are elevated in people once they’ve contracted the infection and the test can be used in 10 minutes at the patient’s side very quickly, accurately and cost-effectively – giving you a result straight away and alleviating a lot of the issues you’ve got with people walking around not knowing they’ve got it.’

‘With this test you can pick people up three days after infection so that’s very important to know people have or have not got the infection.

‘It also alleviates the issue of self-isolation when they might have a cold or something like that and now you can test yourself to see if you’ve got coronavirus or not.

‘As you can imagine, a test like this which gives you results by the patient’s side very quickly and accurately has been hugely popular.’

The Department of Health has been contacted for a comment.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser said it could take weeks for antibody tests to be available on the NHS because ones on the market were not reliable enough.