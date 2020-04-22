Coronavirus threatens British cuppa as tea providers hit by pandemic

Countries around the world are locked down in a bid to control the spread of the virus, and that is going to hit supplies of countless essentials including the beloved British tea

Coronavirus is now threatening the great British cuppa.

The world’s largest tea-producing regions have been locked down in a bid to combat the pandemic.

It means the cost of the 100million cups slurped by Brits every day is set to soar.

Buyers are desperately trying to secure stocks of leaves as plantations in Kenya – the UK’s largest tea supplier – and other African countries are hit.

Major producers in India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia have already been affected.

The biggest price increases will hit lovers of premium teas like Darjeeling, the first harvest of which has already been missed. The cost of that could quadruple.

And industry sources say an everyday packet of 40 breakfast teabags is set to rise by at least 5p.

Richard Smith, owner of the Kent and Sussex Tea and Coffee Company, said: “This is a nervous time for the market.

“It is highly likely the chaos of coronavirus will affect the everyday price of a cup of tea.’’

Dave Walsh, manager of Farrer’s tea and coffee merchants in Cumbria, said: “There has been some hysteria among traders and we are being watchful at the moment.’’

Jane Pettigrew, director of the UK Tea Academy, said “everyone in the industry” was likely to be affected.

Kenya, which exports 62,000 tons of tea each year to the UK, is locked down, though shipments are still leaving Mombasa.

Tea sales have risen since the lockdown, with Brits brewing even more.

Tetley said it did not envisage any short-term interruption to supply but was monitoring developments.

The blow comes after we revealed last week how the virus had also hammered another traditional British drink – beer. Pub bosses will have to dump 50 million pints of stale ale from shut-down bars.