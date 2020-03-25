Coronavirus: Top British diplomat, 37, dies from Covid-19 in Hungary

The Foreign Office has confirmed Steven Dick, the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy Hungary, passed away on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19

A senior British diplomat has died on assignment in Hungary aged just 37 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Steven Dick, the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy Hungary, passed away yesterday after contracting Covid-19.

The UK Foreign Office announced the tragic news in a statement, confirming the diplomat died on Tuesday.

It said: “We are deeply saddened that a member of our team based at the British Embassy in Budapest has died after contracting coronavirus.

“Steven Dick, 37, was serving as the Deputy Head of Mission. He died in Hungary on Tuesday 24 March.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has since paid tribute to the diplomat who was previously the Head of Corporate Strategy and Governance at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He said: “I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol.

“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion.

“He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”

In a heartfelt tribute to their son, Steven’s parents Steven and Carol Dick revealed it was his “dream” to work with the Foreign Office.

They said: “Steven was a much-loved son, grandson and nephew.

“He was kind, funny and generous. It was always his dream to work for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and he was very happy representing our country overseas.

“We are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this tragic time.”

Hungary has now seen 226 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths as the virus spreads throughout Europe.

The UK has been among the hardest hit with more than 8,000 cases and more than 400 deaths from the disease.

Although the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk from the virus, young people with no issues have died from it.

Just today a healthy 21-year-old woman, Chloe Middleton, became the youngest person in the UK to have died of COVID-19. She had no existing medical issues.