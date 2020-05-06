Coronavirus: Trump criticises Sweden for avoiding lockdown

President Donald Trump said Sweden is ‘paying heavily’ for not enforcing a coronavirus lockdown – as the country confirmed a near-record number of new infections today.

Schools, restaurants and hair salons across Sweden have remained open amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected upwards of 3.2million people globally.

The World Health Organisation yesterday praised the Scandinavian country as a ‘model’ in the fight against the virus, claiming there are ‘lessons to be learned’ from the nation’s response.

Dr Mike Ryan, an emergencies expert at WHO, said: ‘I think there’s a perception out that Sweden has not put in control measures and just has allowed the disease to spread, nothing can be further from the truth.’

He added that Sweden had demonstrated the ‘new normal’, explaining: ‘It has relied on the willingness of its citizens to implement self-distancing and self-regulate.’

But Trump said Sweden has paid the price for its relaxed response, writing in a tweet this afternoon: ‘Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown.

‘As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighbouring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443).

‘The United States made the correct decision!’

Following Trump’s comments, Sweden announced its second-highest jump in cases with 790 new infections – at a time when much of Europe is seeing a slowdown in numbers.

The rise from 20,302 cases to 21,092 came alongside 124 more deaths, bringing the total from 2,462 to 2,586.

The US has currently confirmed 1,053,036 cases of Covid-19, with the death toll yesterday surpassing Trump’s ‘best case’ scenario of 60,000.

But Sweden has a higher daily death rate per million people, today recording 7.43 deaths per million against 6.12 in the US.

However, new data also shows the US has a significantly higher number of daily infections per million. It today reported 82.36 infections per million against Sweden’s 67.43.

But neighbours of the Scandinavian nation have recorded a much lower number of coronavirus deaths in total, with 443 confirmed in Denmark amid 9,158 cases – a difference not adequately explained by the size of their populations.

Denmark has already sent children back to primary schools and re-opened some businesses including hair salons and driving schools.

Finland, which declared a state of emergency on March 16 and enforced a lockdown on April 1, currently has 4,995 cases of the virus, with Norway reporting 7,710.

The 790 new cases reported by Sweden today mark its second worst-leap so far, after a rise of 812 was recorded last Friday.

Although Sweden’s figures have been very susceptible to rogue numbers caused by weekend delays, official figures show that 774 new positive tests did actually occur yesterday.

The nation, despite not having enforced the strict lockdown measures adopted by the majority of Europe, has banned gatherings of more than 50 people, closed secondary schools and university campuses and asked at-risk groups to self-isolate.

Swedes have also been banned from visiting care homes in one of the few restrictive measures that the government has imposed.

However, schools for younger children, restaurants and many businesses have remained open to the public.