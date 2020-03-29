Coronavirus Turkey map: The top regions in Turkey struck down by killer virus

CORONAVIRUS has spread to more than 85 percent of countries around the world, including Turkey. Which regions in Turkey have been worst hit by the killer virus?

Coronavirus has infected 243,684 people around the world, of which 9,992 people have died. An entry ban has been agreed for all EU member states, with a group flying from Turkey forced to go back from Germany’s biggest airport in Frankfurt late on Tuesday. But how severe is the situation in Turkey – here are the top regions in Turkey affected by the deadly infection.

Coronavirus is a global pandemic affecting more than 178 countries and territories around the world. A pandemic, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO), is when a disease has spread between people in multiple countries across the globe at the same time. The last confirmed pandemic spread around the globe in 2009 when swine flu hit. Currently, the global death toll for COVID-19 stands at 9,992.

How bad is the coronavirus outbreak in Turkey? The first official case of coronavirus was reported in Turkey on March 11. Before this time the country launched defensive measures such as installing thermal cameras at airports and airlifting Turkish citizens from the originating location Wuhan City in China. In early February, Turkey stopped all flights from China and on February 29, the country stopped all flights to and from Italy, South Korea and Iraq.

There are currently 359 confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey. The number of cases increased by 200 over a 24-hour period according to the country’s Health Minister. Of those cases, four people have died, while 355 are still unwell. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: “The patient that fell victim to coronavirus is found to have contracted the disease from a Chinese employee.”

Mr Koca previously announced Turkey intends to ban flights from nine additional countries starting on Tuesday, bringing the total number of restricted countries to 20. As Turkey’s capital Ankara heightens its measures to curb the pandemic, the Interior Ministry implemented a nationwide closure of almost all social gathering places, including cafes, cinemas, gyms and wedding halls. The ministry also ordered all bars, discos and nightclubs to be closed. Furthermore, Turkey’s chief religious authority, the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), announced a ban on prayer gatherings, including Friday prayers, while leaving the mosques open to people who want to perform daily prayers. Schools were closed for two weeks starting on March 16, while universities have been closed for three weeks.

On Wednesday, Turkey closed its borders with Greece and Bulgaria. Passengers will not be allowed to enter or leave through the Pazarkule and Ipsala border gates and Uzunkopru railway border gate to Greece, as well as Derekoy, Hamzabeyli and Kapikule gates to Bulgaria, according to Anadolu Agency. Turkey’s entrance ports will be suspended, with the exemption of freight transportation. President Recep Tayyip confirmed the country will be introducing flexible working mderls and postponing social security premiums and VAT deductions for six months. Additionally, the country will provide stock finance support to exporters during the coronavirus slowdown.

The Turkish government has not confirmed exactly where the cases of coronavirus have been reported. However, on Wednesday, Turkey’s vice president said more than 2,800 Turkish nationals were brought home at their request from nine European countries Ankara barred entry from, to stem the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, 2,807 nationals were put under a 14-day quarantine in large dormitories located in the Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces. Speculation about a state of emergency being declared in Ankara arose on Tuesday, but the rumours were dismissed by the head of Turkey’s communications directorate.

How bad is the coronavirus outbreak in Turkey?