Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson’s lockdown U-turn prompted by shocking NHS figures

THE coronavirus outbreak is on the brink of hurling the UK into total lockdown, but shocking NHS figures prompted Boris Johnson to step up government guidance more rapidly.

The Prime Minister’s social distancing measures are no longer temporary after the government were given some alarming figures on the NHS’ ability to cope with the pandemic.

Members of the public were advised to start working from home where possible and “avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.” While the measures were once temporary, they have now been extended. Decisions escalated further as yesterday, Simon Stevens, Chief Executive of the NHS, asked every hospital in the country to suspend all non-urgent surgery for at least three months. He warned the outbreak is “arguably the greatest challenge” the health service has ever faced.”

The new social-distancing measures will now be held in place until a vaccine or treatment is found. This could be a year or more. The expert warned that if they were lifted early, many more would likely die – and that would be a political choice. Now the academic on whose data the decision was based upon has spoken out about what the outbreak could mean for the NHS.

Professor Neil Fergusson, the country’s foremost epidemiologist and adviser on the outbreak’s trajectory told members of the press just how fatal the coronavirus could be for the UK people and health services. He said keeping the number of deaths from coronavirus to less than 20,000 would be a “good outcome”. The alternative would leave 260,000 dead, he explained. Researchers behind the modelling said the change in approach had been prompted by evidence taken from Italy, the worst effected country in Europe.

The data taken from Italy that around 30 per cent of hospitalised cases needed intensive care . This was combined with and an assessment of what the NHS could cope with. An analysis of data compiled by Imperial College London showed that without government intervention there would be almost 300 critical care beds occupied per 100,00 of the population by June. However, this is likely to fall by two thirds with household isolation and household quarantine.

Prof Fergusson explains this pivotal change in his report: “In the UK, this conclusion has only been reached in the last few days, “With the refinement of estimates of likely ICU demand due to COVID-19 based on experience in Italy and the UK (previous planning estimates assumed half the demand now estimated) and with the NHS providing increasing certainty around the limits of hospital surge capacity.” The report details likely hospitalisation figures by age. Overall it predicts nearly 4.4 per cent of the population will be hospitalised.