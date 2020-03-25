Coronavirus UK LIVE: Fury as Sturgeon LEAKS Cobra emergency plan ‘borderline coup!’

BORIS JOHNSON’S grip on the coronavirus crisis was today questioned after Scotland’s First Minister announced key decisions made at today’s emergency COBRA meeting before the Prime Minister made a public statement.

Shortly after the meeting concluded, Nicola Sturgeon held a press conference in Edinburgh to brief reporters on the changes to be rolled out as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK reached 590. Ms Sturgeon delivered “some announcements out of the COBRA meeting that has just concluded” including advice from experts not to immediately close schools, universities and nurseries. She said public gatherings of over 500 people would be banned north of the border as the number of Scots to have tested positive topped 60.

ITV Good Morning presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: “Why am I watching Nicola Sturgeon reveal COBRA decisions before the British Prime Minister? “What the hell is going on?” The leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) said one of the “significant” things to came out of the COBRA meeting was that authorities had evidence that two people had been infected by community transmission. Ms Sturgeon said “we have evidence in a further two cases of community transmission and that is clearly significant”. She said: “The decision has now been taken that we have moved from a contained phase into the delay phase, where the objective is to seek to slow down the spread of the virus to reduce the numbers who will be infected at the peak, the numbers infected at any one time. That is clearly important in terms of trying to alleviate the pressure at any one time that is place on our national health service (NHS). “Another key focus of that and indeed later phases of a response to this virus will be to protect those groups in society that the early data tells us are more at risk of developing serious illness.”

Ms Sturgeon attended the meeting via video link and took to the podium shortly after it came to a close at 3.20pm. Mr Johnson is expected to deliver an update at 4.30pm. Some people were annoyed by Ms Sturgeon’s decision to broadcast her press conference live on Sky News. One annoyed Twitter user said: “But she didn’t do it on a local Scottish TV station. “She came on to a UK-wide TV news channel and usurped the UK Prime Minister, who, after all, holds ultimate responsibility for these decisions and thus should be the person to explain them to the UK.” Another social media user accused the First Minister of “behaving very irresponsible” for leaking details of the COBRA meeting before the Prime Minister had a chance to make an announcement. And a third said her actions ammounted to a “coup d’etat”. He said: “Sturgeon is announcing COBRA decisions. It’s a borderline coup d’etat. This is extraordinary.”

10.32pm update: Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive Arsenal Football Club said: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.” A Manchester City player is in self-isolation after a family member was taken to hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness, the Premier League champions said on Thursday. A City statement said the family member had undergone tests at hospital, including for the coronavirus, and that the player would continue to self isolate until the results were known. The club did not say which player was self-isolating, but media reports suggest it was French defender Benjamin Mendy. 8.41pm update: BT Group chief executive diagnosed with coronavirus 8.09pm update: Queen of Denmark cancels all royal activities and events Queen Margarethe II of Denmark has taken the huge decision to call off her own 80th birthday celebrations due to the coronavirus crisis. She said all planned activities and events for her milestone on April 16 would be cancelled as well as royal engagements. A statement posted on the royal family’s website on Thursday read: “Her Majesty The Queen has returned this evening from her annual winter holiday in Norway. “In light of the spread of COVID-19 and the consequences of this for the society, The Queen has decided to cancel all of the Royal Danish House’s planned activities and events in connection with the upcoming 80th birthday in April. “The royal family’s participation in other items on the official program in the coming weeks is also cancelled.” On Wednesday Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the closure of all schools and universities for two weeks and all workers with non-critical jobs were told to work from home. There are 674 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Denmark. The Danish Queen said: “Denmark and the international community stand in a very difficult situation right now. “We all have a special responsibility to show consideration for each other and together contribute to helping Denmark successfully get through the very big challenges the country faces. “I therefore appeal that we all follow the government’s and the authorities’ directions and take care of each other. “I would like to direct a heartfelt thank you to the Danish healthcare personnel and the authorities, institutions, businesses and individuals displaying great decisive action and care for the Danish people so that we, together, can get through this difficult time.” Vote in our Express.co.uk poll here. The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has said broadway theatres must obey a new rule banning gatherings of more than 500 people from tonight in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. Boris Johnson’s refusal to shut down schools may just end up making a bad situation even worse, an education expert has warned. Despite referring to it as the “worst public health crisis in a generation”, Prime Minister Mr Johnson has opted not to close schools and colleges across the UK open – for now at least – despite Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced his country was imposing a blanket closure. Mr Johnson announced his decision following a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra, which met the day after the outbreak was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). A petition calling for schools to be closed “for an appropriate amount of time” on the Parliamentary website surged past 340,000 signatures just after 12.30pm today. For the full story, click here.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, made the shocking revelation at this afternoon’s press conference alongside Boris Johnson and Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical adviser. For the full story click here. The chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has said behavioural science shows that if you start very tough measures too early people’s enthusiasm will run out and if that happens at the peak. He warned this strategy could have catastrophic effects. Italy has reported 2,651 new cases of coronavirus and 189 new deaths. This raises the total to 15,113 cases and 1,016 dead. Advice issued by Boris Johnson and medical experts at this afternoon’s press conference warned that the UK is approximately four weeks behind the situation in Italy. Mr Johnson encouraged people to think of their elderly neighbours and family members. He said: “It is stil vital, more vital than ever, that we remember to wash our hands.” He added: “Even if things seem tough now, just remember that we will get through this, this country will get through this just as it has got through many tougher experiences before.” The Prime Minister said the government is “considering” banning public events. He said there is the added issue of the burden events can place on public services. Mr Johnson said the government would not close schools. He said: “We are not, repeat not, closing schools now. The scientific advice is that this could do more harm than good at this time.” He added that he would keep the policy under review. The Prime Minister said: “From tomorrow, if you have coronavirus symptoms, however mild, either a new continuous cough or a high temperature then you should stay at home for at least seven days to protect others and help slow the spread of the disease.” He said it is “not right” to compare coronavirus to seasonal flu. He warned families would “lose loved ones before their time”. Mr Johnson has taken to the podium at a press conference following the COBRA meeting today.

4.21pm update: China to send medical team and equipment to Italy China is to send a team of medical experts and tools to combat the virus to Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe. China reported only 15 new cases of the viral disease yesterday. 4.14pm update: Justin Trudeau ‘self-isolates’ after wife shows symptoms Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating and working from home until his wife Sophie receives coronavirus test results. She recently returned from a trip to London. Last night she came down with a fever. For the full story, click here. 3.54pm update: EU Commission orders staff to work from home form Monday 3.41pm update: ‘Delay’ coronavirus stage rolled out in Scotland The Scottish government announced the move from the “containment” to the “delay” phase, with gatherings of more thn 500 people banned. 3.37pm update: ’Significant changes’ ahead – Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon told reporters at a press conference: “We are entering a period where there will be significant changes to people’s day to day experience. “That is going to affect all of us.” 3.33pm update: No advice to close schools – Sturgeon Scotland’s First Minister has said there is no government advice to close schools at present. Speaking in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon delivered an update on the situation as the number of coronavirus cases in Scotland topped 60. She said she is advising schools against undertaking overseas trips. She said: “It is not the advice right now that schools should close, or indeed the colleges or universities required to close. “That is not what we are advising at this stage.” She said schools may be ordered to close in the future. 3.29pm update: Norway to take “strongest-ever peacetime measures” as coronavirus spreads Norway invoked emergency powers on Thursday to close a wide range of public and private institutions, including schools and restaurants, and halt all sporting events in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Health workers involved in the treatment of patients will be forbidden from leaving the country at least until the end of April, and any person returning from abroad will be quarantined for two weeks, it said. “Today, Norway will take its strongest-ever peacetime measures,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference. “These are very invasive measures,” she said. The restrictions are set to upend Norwegians’ daily life, with parents obliged to stay at home to care for their children, and those unable to work from home risking reduced income. “This will weigh on both businesses and families,” Mr Solberg said,” adding that the government vowed to provide measures that would aid business owners as well as allow for increased paid absence for parents caring for children. While lower oil prices will reduce the government’s income, Norway can draw on its $960 billion (£763bn) sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, the assets of which correspond to around seven years of fiscal spending. Three more students at the University of Oxford have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number to five. In a statement, the university said: “All three are in self-isolation and are being provided with all necessary support and medical advice. This brings the total number of confirmed cases at the university to five students. “Our priority is providing support for affected students and their families, as well as offering support and information to other university staff, students, visitors and the local community. “(Public Health England) is currently assessing the most-recently diagnosed individuals and contacting those who had close contact with them. “All close contacts will be issued with health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed cases. PHE will also be advising the university on any necessary next steps. “The university continues to monitor the coronavirus situation and will adjust its response as necessary. Contingency planning is under way and as a result some upcoming events are being cancelled for a range of reasons.”

Laura O’Callaghan takes over the blog from Bill McLoughlin. Slovakia declares state of emergency due to coronavirus. Major airports, schools and entertainment venues will now be closed. The Conservative announced his self-isolation after having lunch with Nadine Dorries last week. There have been a confirmed 590 cases of the coronavirus as of 9am today. That is an 134 increase from yesterday the Department of Health has confirmed. NHS England has confirmed a further two more patients have died from the coronavirus. The number of mortalities has now increased to 10.

There are now 60 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scotland according to the Scottish Government. The Government also confirmed as of 2pm, 2892 tests had been concluded. As well as the 60 positive cases, 2832 returned negative. As reported by Darren McCaffrey, the number of cases in Spain has jumped by 700 in one day. The number of cases has now risen to 2,968, while the death toll has increased to 84. Bristol University has announced a student has tested positive for COVID-19 after to returning to the city from abroad. Public Health England has confirmed that a student from the University of Bristol has tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus after returning to Bristol from abroad. A statement said: “The student followed Public Health England (PHE) advice and self-isolated in private accommodation before they displayed symptoms. “PHE do not consider individuals infectious until they develop symptoms. “We are supporting the student to ensure they have everything they need to recover quickly from the illness.”

The Scottish Minister will give a speech today where she will reveal the number of cases in Scotland. Ms Sturgeon is expected to make an announcement at 2pm and expects a “sharp rise in cases”. Responding to Scottish Conservative party leader, Jackson Carlaw she said: “We may also see further evidence of community transmission of coronavirus. “That underlines the seriousness of the situation we are all facing.” Princess Cruises will suspend its global operations of 18 cruise ships for two months. Current cruises will be ended as soon as possible. The temporary suspension will be from March 12 to May 10. Speaking today, Mr McDonnell admitted the Labour leadership result could be delayed if mass gatherings are banned. A special conference was planned for April 4 but the Shadow Chancellor has admitted he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the party scrapped the event. He told ITV: “I wouldn’t be surprised, but again we will follow exactly whatever we are advised. “The professionals will advise us but I wouldn’t be surprised.”

The BBC’s medical correspondent, Fergus Walsh explained the public should not be earful of the contagion but also warned immunity to it can also wane. He said: “It has to be said that people’s immunity can wane. “And certainly with the coronaviruses that cause common colds that are not serious, people can get them again. “I think we’re probably likely to be protected and once you’ve got through the infection you shouldn’t be at risk of giving it to people.” UEFA plans to suspend both European competitions over fears of the coronavirus. The decision was made after the Real Madrid squad was quarantined on Thursday morning. According to Spanish publication Marca, UEFA will make its decision later today. The Christian Democratic Union party congress has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The conference was due to take place on April 25 but will now be delayed to a later date.

Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar has announced emergency measures following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Mr Varadkar announced all schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will be closed until March 29. A fourth person has died in Germany. The man was 67-years-old after contracting the contagion. There have now been fourth deaths in the country. Following Donald Trump’s travel ban on all EU flights, the EU Commission has released a statement “disapproving” of the decision. A statement read: “The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action. “The EU disapproves of the fact that the US decision to approve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation.”

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps was asked about the Government’s plan to tackle the outbreak in the Commons. “There are 2,500 posters, for example, that have gone up through our railway stations on the digital side and then printed ones in addition. “There’s a very wide programme of enhanced engagement, we’re working with the Public Health England protocols as well. “Yesterday I met with the chief executive and chair of Network Rail on the subject, and similarly have had conversations – along with the aviation minister – with all of the leading aviation leaders in the industry as well.” The UK stock market has dropped 5.3 percent as the deadly coronavirus devastates global markets. The FTSE 100 dropped to records lows as £84billion was wiped off the stock exchange. The drop was primarily caused by the World Health Organisation’s move to classify coronavirus as a global pandemic. The first death caused by the coronavirus has been reported in Vienna. A 69-year-old man died on in the capital according to reports.

All Premier League games will now be played behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. English Football League games will also be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future following the announcement today. The Government is expected to move to the “delay” phase of its battle plan. Within that phase, measures such as social distancing will be enforced while teachers have been warned of potential school closures. According to the Mirror, teachers have been told to prepare “home-learning packs” by Friday. One teacher told the newspaper: “We have had guidance from our head of the academy who has been told to expect at least a week-long closure, possibly two. “If schools are closed from mid-March, it wouldn’t make sense to open them up again so close to Easter. We’re preparing for a month at home. “The home-learning packs have to be all ready by this Friday, with the aim of sending them home with the kids the following Friday.” Denmark has reported a further 99 new cases of the deadly contagion today. At the time of writing, the number of cases in the country now stands at 615.

On Wednesday, the US President announced a travel ban on flights coming from Europe. In an address from the Oval Office, Mr Trump declared the EU had “failed to take the same precaution” as the US. The ban, however, will not apply to the UK. He said: “We made a life-saving move with early action on China, now we must take the same action with Europe. “Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow.” The Government is expected to move to the “delay” phase of its four-part battle plan. The UK is currently in the “containment” phase but with the number of outbreaks expected to increase over the next few weeks, the Government is expected to step up its response. Mr Johnson will also chair a COBRA meeting today in order to discuss emergency measures. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was ready to do more to help Britain’s economy if needed to offset the impact of the spread of coronavirus. His remarks come a day after he delivered the biggest stimulus budget for nearly 30 years. Mr Sunak told Talk Radio this morning: “As the situation evolves, if we need to do more, I of course stand ready to respond.”