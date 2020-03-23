Coronavirus UK wages: Will Government pay wages? How much can you get?

CORONAVIRUS has caused the loss of many jobs and the devastating impacts have left Brits wondering whether the Government will be paying their wages. Express.co.uk has the answers.

Today’s press conference on coronavirus has received mixed reviews. While most people understand the new near-lockdown enforcement is for the best, the next few months are going to be challenging for the entire nation. On the plus side, financial questions were answered – with Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealing his solution to the crisis. Will the Government pay the wages of those who are out of a job?

Will the Government pay wages? Employees unable to work due to the coronavirus outbreak will be paid 80 percent of their wages by the Government.

This is worth up to £2,500 a month – just above the median UK income.

Mr Sunak said these measures are “unprecedented” and that they have been put in place in order to stop workers being laid off.

Mr Sunak said: “Today I can announce that in the first time of our history, the government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.

“We’re setting up a new coronavirus job retention scheme.

“Any employer in the country small or large, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible for the scheme.

“We will be pushing hard for all those employers that can afford it, to pay an extra 20 percent to secure the incomes of their employees.”

Who is eligible? Any employer is eligible to apply to the HMCR for the payments.

Employers need to keep their workers on their payrolls in order to get this money.

Will the Government pay wages?

Who is eligible?