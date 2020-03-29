Coronavirus UK: What does non essential contact mean? Boris Johnson with new advice

BORIS JOHNSON has advised against everyone to stop “non-essential social contact” to contain the virus, but what does this actually mean?

Coronavirus cases in the UK jumped by 171 overnight to 1,543 cases on Monday. The crisis has caused chaos for the NHS and for British businesses, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson now advising everyone against “all non-essential social contact”, but what does this actually mean?

Boris Johnson delivered what will be the first of daily press conferences led by the PM or senior cabinet ministers. News of these daily updates came after the UK government stepped up their plan to deal with the escalating crisis. Mr Johnson said everyone must stop “all non-essential social contact” to help contain the coronavirus. The PM issued a warning, he said: “Without drastic action, cases could double every four or five days”.

The PM said the country is approaching the “fast growth” phase of the curve, which means cases are expected to double every five days. Families are being urged to stay at home for 14 days if any member of the household is ill, Mr Johnson said. He also advised additional caution for over-70s, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions.

What does non-essential contact mean? Non-essential social contact means any social gatherings and meetings which cannot be avoided. Specifically, Mr Johnson said where possible people should work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. He said: “Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel.” Additionally, the advice on people avoiding non-essential contact is particularly important for people who are over-70, for people who are pregnant and for people with underlying health conditions.

Mr Johnson added measures would be escalated once again in the coming days when those with underlying health problems would be told to isolate themselves for three months. The PM said: “By this coming weekend it will be necessary to go further and to ensure that those with the most serious health conditions are largely shielded from social contact for around 12-weeks.” He added the measures are “worth it” to ensure the NHS can cope with COVID-19. The British Prime Minister particularly advised Londoners to listen to this advice because the capital has been particularly affected by the rapid spread of the virus. He said London was “a few weeks ahead” of other parts of the country with 407 confirmed cases as of Monday.

The UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said other measures may also be necessary in the future, including school closures. He said: “Those things need to be done at the right time.” Mr Johnson added that those who have to stay at home for 14 days, means they should avoid leaving the house “even to buy food or essentials”. He said people could leave home to do exercise but should do so at a safe distance from others.

