Coronavirus US: 4,681 new NY cases in a day despite lockdown

New York is facing the ‘monumental’ challenge of tracing everyone who has come into contact with known cases of COVID-19, with as many as 4,681 new cases being diagnosed as recently as Wednesday.

As part of the reopening plan, everyone who tests positive must give a list of all the people they have been in close contact with for the last two weeks to try to contain the spread.

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is leading the tracing program with John Hopkins. They say they will produce an ‘army of tracers’ to track down as many people as they can to try to stop them from passing it on.

But with huge numbers of people unaware that they even have the virus because they do not show symptoms, they are likely to pass it on to even more people without realizing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed on Thursday that 4,681 new cases had been diagnosed across the state on Wednesday.

He did not say whether the people were essential workers who have no choice but to leave their homes to go to work, but the continuous spread paints a worrying picture at a time when millions remain in lockdown and are not leaving their homes.

Once the tracing program is up and running, every person who is diagnosed will be asked to provide a list of who they came into contact with in the last two weeks who would need to be contacted.

Cuomo suggested that there would also be a ‘high tech app’ that would form part of the tracing program to track where a person’s cell phone had been and how many others it had been near, but he did not give further detail.

There are now more than 304,000 cases of coronavirus in the state of New York and 18,321 people have died.

Across America, more than one million people have been diagnosed and more than 61,000 have died. Some experts predict that 100,000 people will die by August.

While the number of new coronavirus cases is still high, it is significantly lower than it was in New York several weeks ago. The death rate is also lowering. On Wednesday, there were 306 new deaths – which is the lowest since March 29.

‘The new struggle is tracing,’ Cuomo said on Thursday.

‘Just think of the scale of the operation. It’s a scale that has never been done before and we need it tomorrow. There’s no time to get a university to do a study or make a blue print… we’re literally doing it right now.

‘You need the tracing to come up to scale to meet what we’re doing on testing,’ he said.

The state is currently testing some 30,000 people a day. It gives the a new infection rate of the people being tested of around 13 percent.

Cuomo also announced on Thursday that he was creating isolation facilities in hotels for people who did not want to stay in the same home as their families or roommates after being diagnosed.

He did not say which hotels would be used.

New York remains on lockdown until May 15. Some parts of the state will start to gradually reopen after then, but downstate New York and particularly New York City still has some way to go before it meets CDC guidelines of a decline in cases for 14 days.

Cuomo was joined at Thursday’s press conference via video conference first by Bloomberg and then by current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Bloomberg said that once the framework for the tracing program was in place, he would publish it so that other governments may adopt it.

‘As tough as these times are, we are New Yorkers and we’ve been through a lot together and we’re going to get through this together again. Together we’re going to get back to a normal life .

‘We are so proud of the way the citizens of this state are behaving,’ he said.