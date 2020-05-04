Coronavirus US: Cuomo resumes elective surgeries at hospitals

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took one of his first reopening steps on Wednesday by declaring that hospitals upstate would be allowed to resume elective surgeries again after hospitalizations and deaths slowed again.

On Tuesday, there were 330 COVID-19 deaths across the state of New York which is the lowest number since March 29, which brings the total to 17,968. There were 957 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to just over 12,000.

While there are still thousands of new diagnoses a day – 4,585 on Tuesday – Cuomo thinks that by May 15, parts of the state will have met the CDC’s reopening requirement of showing a steady, 14-day decline in cases.

New York City – by far the worst hit city in America that has seen more deaths than many other countries around the world – is further from reopening than the rest of the state.

Cuomo said hospitals would be able to begin elective surgeries again because it is largely how they make their money.

As part of the reopening plan, hospitals must keep their capacities to a maximum of 70 percent.

It was ‘good news’, he said, that deaths, hospitalizations and intubations were down, but that there is genuine fear of a second wave of infection.

He said he was anxious about New York experiencing what is being seen now in Singapore and Germany, where there are fears of a second round of infections, and that New York’s reopening would be ‘different’ to theirs to avoid it.

During his briefing on Wednesday, Cuomo abhorred Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for suggesting New York should not get the funding it needs to carry out mass testing, and revealed that 30,000 tests were being carried out every day to try to find out how many people have the virus.

He also directed the MTA in New York City to present him with a plan on how it will disinfect every one of its trains on a nightly basis in order to protect the essential workers who rely on public transport to get to work.

Over the last few months, homeless people have taken over entire subway cars as ridership hit record lows with a decrease of 90 percent.

Cuomo said on Tuesday that the situation was ‘disgusting’ and could not go on, for the sake of the people riding the trains, the homeless people living on them and the MTA workers.

‘Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that train was disinfected the night before.

‘We owe it to them and to be able to say, “the train you ride has been disinfected and is clean.”

Cuomo also added that the pandemic was the most ‘dramatic’ situation that has been seen in ‘recent political history’.

He fumed at politicians in Washington for withholding funding from state governments, which he says is needed to prop up essential services like the police department, fire fighters, hospitals and teachers in schools, and said they were more focused on bailing out big businesses.