Coronavirus US: Man charged with stealing $12k stimulus checks

A Brooklyn man has been arrested on federal charges after prosecutors say he stole more than $12,000 in coronavirus stimulus checks from mailboxes.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Feng Chen was arrested on Tuesday in the Sunset Park neighborhood after police officers observed him looking inside a medical collection bin at a closed doctor’s office.

Chen then was seen walking to a nearby residential building and examining mail left at the door, stated a press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announcing the suspect’s arrest.

His next stop was the gated area of another building. Shortly after, Chen was spotted carrying what appeared to be mail.

When the suspect noticed the cops, he reportedly dropped the envelopes in his hand on the sidewalk.

At that moment, police got out of their unmarked vehicle and ‘observed a bulge in Chen’s jacket pocket.’

When officers searched Chen, they recovered multiple checks, nine Economic Impact Payments from the US Treasury totaling more than $12,000, credit cards, opened envelopes and letters bearing different names and addresses.

Under questionings, Chen initially claimed he was delivering food to someone in the building, then that he was waiting for someone he knew in the building, and finally that he lived there himself.

When police searched Chen’s name and date of birth on an NYPD database, they learned that he had an open bench warrant in Manhattan involving a charge of identity theft.

Investigators have spoken to the intended recipients of two of the stimulus checks and both confirmed that Chen did not have their permission to take their mail.

‘For many families, these stimulus checks are a lifeline in these difficult times and anyone who tries to cut that lifeline will face the full weight of the law,’ stated US Attorney Donoghue. ‘This Office will vigorously prosecute all those who seek to take advantage of the public health crisis. I commend the NYPD police officers for their truly outstanding work and service under difficult conditions.’

If convicted of stealing mail, Chen could face up to five years in prison.