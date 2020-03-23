Coronavirus vs Spanish Flu: Which is worse? COVID-19 or Spanish Flu?

CORONAVIRUS cases are rapidly increasing on a global scale, and thousands of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have now died. Is coronavirus worse than the deadly influenza pandemic Spanish Flu?

In December 2019 the latest form of coronavirus, COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China. Since then, the virus has infected more than 120,000 people across the world, and more than 4,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The majority of coronavirus cases have been reported in China, but in recent weeks other countries have also suffered major outbreaks. As of March 10, Italy has recorded more than 10,000 cases of the virus, while Iran has reported 9,000 cases. With new cases rapidly increasing every day, how does the COVID-19 outbreak compare to one of the worst outbreaks in human history, Spanish Flu?

What was Spanish Flu? Spanish Flu was one of the deadliest pandemics in human history. The influenza infected more than a quarter of the world’s population in 1918, infecting 500 million people globally. Estimates differ, but some experts believe as many as 100 million people were killed by the influenza, making it one of the deadliest outbreaks ever.

Is COVID-19 worse than Spanish Flu? The latest COVID-19 outbreak currently looks to have a much lower fatality rate than the Spanish Flu of 1918. The Spanish Flu pandemic claimed the lives of at least 17 million people, and maybe as many as 100 million, with 500 million people believed to be infected. Presently, experts believe the COVID-19 virus has a fatality rate between one and three percent.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government’s “very best assessment” was the mortality rate was “two percent or, likely, lower”. Of the 121,564 confirmed cases worldwide, 66,239 people have already recovered from the illness. Jeremy Brown, Author of Influenza: The 100-Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History, wrote in the Atlantic that “whatever happens next” with the coronavirus outbreak, “it won’t be a second 1918”. He wrote: “The contrast with the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, could not be greater.

“From the very start of the outbreak, scientists suspected a virus. “Within two weeks, they had identified it as a coronavirus, sequenced its genome, and discovered that the most likely animal hosts were bats. “This information, which was published by a Chinese team, was instantly shared across the scientific community, allowing research labs around the world to begin the long and complicated process of understanding the virus, and finding a vaccine and a cure. “We may not have beaten the enemy yet, but we certainly know a great deal about him.”

