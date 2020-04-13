Coronavirus WAR: WHO tells Trump to stop politicising crisis as tensions rise over China

THE WAR of words between Donald Trump and the World Health Organisation (WHO) continued on Wednesday, as the organisation’s head vigorously rebutted the US president’s criticisms of his organisation’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also called for a halt to the politicisation of the pandemic and urged both China and the US to show “honest leadership”. At a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, the Director-General said: “Please don’t politicise this virus. It exploits the differences you have at the national level.

“If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you do it.” Critics of WHO have accused it of being too trusting of the Chinese government, which initially tried to conceal the outbreak in Wuhan. Others have faulted Dr Tedros and his organisation for moving too slow to declare a global health emergency. On Tuesday, the US president resumed his attack on WHO, saying that it had “been wrong about a lot of things” and threatened to stop the US government’s funding of it.



He said: “We’re going to investigate it, we’re going to look at it.



“But we will look at ending funding, yeah, because you know what, they called it wrong, and if you look back over the years even, everything seems to be very biased toward China.



“That’s not right.”



In response, Dr Tedros said that his organisation had always been transparent about the information it had, as well as doing everything it could to stop the contagion.

He told journalists: “We have kept the world informed about the latest data, information and evidence.



“We said we have been doing everything we can, but we will continue to do everything — day and night — like we have been doing to save lives.



“We don’t want to waste time.”



He categorically denied that WHO had any Chinese bias, saying that the organisation was close to “every nation” and was “colour-blind”.

The Director-General added that he expected the US to continue funding his organisation, despite the US Secretary of State reiterating on Wednesday that the US was re-evaluating the situation. Mike Pompeo told reporters that any international organisation using US taxpayer money needed to deliver on their goals.



The US is the largest single donor to the WHO’s budget, and contributed over $400 million in 2019.

The US president immediately hit back at Dr Tedros’ remarks in another press briefing on Wednesday.



Mr Trump once again attacked WHO for its perceived Chino-centric orientation and bias.



He said: “I can’t believe he’s talking about politics when you look at the relationship they have to China.