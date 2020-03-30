Coronavirus warning for over 70s: What is the current advice from the Government?

BORIS JOHNSON and Government officials are holding daily press conferences to update people on the latest coronavirus pandemic developments and measures to tackle it. What is the current advice from the Government for over 70s?

Monday’s briefing, the first of the new daily press conferences, was held after a Cobra meeting and the news of the first death in Wales as a result of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that “all non-essential social contact” should stop. The Government is now asking people to avoid public areas wherever possible.

What is the current advice from the Government for over 70s? Last week, Mr Johnson said that anybody with a high temperature or a new and continuous cough should self-isolate for seven days. During Monday’s briefing, that period was extended to 14 days. All people aged over 70 are considered to be in the “vulnerable group” and have been asked to avoid contact by isolating except in very specific circumstances.

Others considered to be in the vulnerable group are pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. Mr Johnson said: “We are asking people to do something that is difficult and disruptive of their lives. “And the right moment, as we’ve always said, is to do it when it’s most effective. “When we think it can make the biggest difference to slowing the spread of the disease, reducing the number of victims, reducing the number of fatalities.”

Mr Johnson said “unnecessary” visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease. The Prime Minister said: “You can take it from what we have just said about avoiding all unnecessary contact for those particular groups – the really strong advice that we are giving to people to avoid unnecessary contact with the over-70s, those with particular health conditions – absolutely, we don’t want to see people unnecessarily visiting care homes.” The UK is approaching the “fast growth part of the upward curve” in the coronavirus outbreak said Mr Johnson, which is why the “drastic action” has been taken. Without these measures, he warned that cases could double every five to six days. Mr Johnson said MPs and peers who are over 70 will have to stay away from Parliament.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance appeared alongside the Prime Minister and said the latest measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 would have a “big effect”. Sit Patrick said: “This is not a series of small interventions. You would anticipate that this could have a dramatic effect to reduce the peak and to reduce death rates. “They are not easy but they are important and they will have the effect if we all do it. “This is a matter for us to take accountability to make sure we help each other, protect ourselves and protect the NHS.”

The scientific adviser said the UK was three weeks behind Italy rather than four weeks, which was what was previously believed. Sir Patrick added: “We’re also recommending increased social distancing. That’s the phrase that you hear. “Which means trying to reduce contact between people again to try to delay this transmission. “That means where businesses can do it and where individuals can do it, home working is recommended. Unnecessary travel should be reduced and stopped.”

