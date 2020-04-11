Coronavirus warning: Health Secretary Matt Hancock shares unusual COVID-19 symptom

CORONAVIRUS has officially infected 33,718 Britons. Showing no discrimination, the virus invaded the body of Health Secretary Matt Hancock. What was his unusual symptom?

Coronavirus usually presents itself with a fever – feeling hot to touch on the chest or back – or a new, continuous cough. But, Health Secretary Matt Hancock had a strange side effect from the virus. What was it? Returning to work in the flesh, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stood at the Downing Street press briefing on the evening of Thursday April 2. There, he spoke about the government’s five-pillar strategy to tackle the pandemic. But it was on BBC Breakfast, the following morning, when Matt Hancock revealed what it was like to have had the virus himself.

He reassured the public: “I do feel completely better now, thankfully.” But he described his time with COVID-19 as “a pretty unpleasant experience”. Falling ill on Thursday March 26, he admitted: “For a couple of nights it was very hard to sleep.” Having had a sore throat, he added: “It was like having glass in my throat. Coronavirus airborne: Is coronavirus in the air?

“I couldn’t eat or drink anything for a couple of days, and I had a bit of a cough, but not really a big cough.” But he revealed the most bizarre side effect of COVID-19 was that he “lost half a stone” – that’s seven pounds. The NHS recommends people who willingly want to lose weight to lose no more than two pounds in a week. Hancock’s contact with the virus has led him to lose more than three times the recommended healthy allowance.

Such a side effect can be disastrous for those who are struggling to recover from the illness. Whilst fighting the infection, Hancock disclosed that he found it “really worrying”. “We can all see just how serious this illness is,” he explained. Thinking of others, he began: “For some people, the people who often get into the worst of health – and those who lose their lives – it’s often because the lungs overreact to the virus.

“There’s an immune response, and you just don’t know if that’s going to happen, so I found it really worrying.” Thanking his lucky stars, Hancock’s experience with the virus was “short-lived”. The Health Secretary attests that he is now in “full health” – although seven pounds lighter. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised various symptoms of a coronavirus infection.