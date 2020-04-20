Coronavirus warning: New symptom of COVID-19 on your feet – do you have these sore marks?

CORONAVIRUS is a deadly infection that’s easily spread, and the disease has already killed almost 13,000 people in the UK. The most common signs of COVID-19 infection include a high fever and a dry cough – but scientists have now warned of a new coronavirus symptom on your feet. Do you have these sore marks?

Coronavirus is an infectious disease that has been confirmed in almost two million people across the world. You could be at risk of COVID-19 infection if you develop these bruises on your feet, it’s been claimed.

Cases are continuing to rise in the UK, and the government has urged the public to stay at home, to avoid becoming infected or spreading the virus further. People have been advised to remain indoors, as more than 60,000 UK individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The most common warning signs of coronavirus are a high fever, and a new, continuous cough. But, it’s now been revealed that some patients develop skin lesions on their feet.

Spanish dermatologists have warned that a number of COVID-19 patients have simultaneously developed purple sores on their feet. Children and teenagers are most likely to develop the marks, but it’s also been reported in some adults. The lesions look similar to chickenpox marks, and they’re likely to pop up around the toes. More scientific evidence is needed to confirm the link between the marks and coronavirus, but the dermatologists warned the public to remain vigilant.

The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrists said: “Numerous cases are being observed in different countries: Italy, France, Spain… “It is a curious finding that began to spread yesterday in the healthcare field, among dermatologists and podiatrists. “The same symptoms are increasingly being detected in patients with COVID -19, especially children and adolescents, although some cases have also been detected in adults. “These are purple-coloured lesions [very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains] that usually appear around the toes and that usually heal without leaving marks on the skin.

“The Council of Podiatrists urges its Colleges and its members to be very vigilant because this may be a sign of COVID-19 detection that can help to avoid contagion.” Patients can develop a single lesion on their feet, while some may develop several. If you notice purple marks on your feet, you should consider self-isolating for 14 days, it added. Corticosteroid creams could provide some relief if the marks are sore or painful.