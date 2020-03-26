Coronavirus will help Arsenal keep Gabriel Martinelli away from Real Madrid ‘for now’

Real Madrid transfer plans include Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli who has been a smash hit in the Premier League this season. Coronavirus chaos could mean they might not be able to secure his signature though

Real Madrid still remain huge admirers of Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli – but the ongoing coronavirus might have put paid to their plans.

The 18-year-old was only drafted in from Brazilian outfit Ituano in the summer.

But he’s already stunned coaches in north London, who reckon the versatile forward could be a future superstar.

Since making his debut, Martinelli has scored 14 goals for the Premier League heavyweights.

That has now put him firmly on the radar of some of the biggest and richest clubs in Europe.

Los Blancos believe he could lead their line for years to come and Starsport understands Zinedine Zidane was considering a summer move.

However, it’s understood that with COVID-19 causing chaos behind the scenes a summer transfer is now far less likely.

“I want to win the Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy,” Martinelli told FourFourTwo earlier this month.

“They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff.

“I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend.”

It was Unai Emery that secured Martinelli’s signature last summer.

Nevertheless, the rookie was full of praise for his successor – Mikel Arteta.

“He’s been brilliant,” Martinelli added. “He pays a lot of attention to moves and keeps pushing me to improve my game; not only in attack but defence, too.

“The boss is very wise tactically and incredibly helpful.

“He’s not an angry guy at all, but likes showing you exactly what to do on the pitch: ‘If the ball goes that way, don’t stay here, go there and turn your body that specific way.’ He has a keen eye for detail.”