Coroner refuses to rule COVID-19 as cause of death of six-week-old Connecticut baby

A baby thought to have been the youngest ever to die of COVID-19 may not have been killed by the coronavirus after all.

Days after Connecticut officials last week announced that a six-week-old baby died after contracting coronavirus, the state’s medical examiner is not ready to say that COVID-19 was the cause of death.

Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday said that the toddler who was rushed to intensive care at a Hartford hospital was the youngest fatality of COVID-19 ‘anywhere.’

‘It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID-19,’ the governor said.

‘A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

‘Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive.

‘This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.

‘This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people.

‘Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time,’ he said in a string of tweets.

Luke Bronin, the mayor of Hartford, offered his own condolences to the family while agreeing with the governor’s assessment.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Lamont said: ‘I’ve spent a lot of time trying to tell you that almost all the fatalities are related to people who are over 70 and over 80, but we have a tragic milestone in Connecticut.

‘Probably the youngest person ever to die of COVID has died here in Connecticut.

‘That baby was less than seven weeks old, and it just is a reminder that nobody is safe from this virus.

‘For those young people who think maybe they’re a little more invincible, think again.

‘You’re endangering yourself, you’re endangering your family and you’re endangering everybody you come into contact with.’

But as of Friday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to officially rule that the novel coronavirus was the cause of death.

The baby died on March 26 after being rushed to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

Police initiated a preliminary investigation that found no signs of trauma on the toddler, according to the Hartford Courant.

The state has ordered all hospitals to test all patients who die during the pandemic, regardless of the manner of death.

A post-mortem test turned up a positive result for coronavirus, which is why Lamont and Bronin made their announcements.

But there are still pending toxicology reports as officials are leaving open the possibility that the toddler had an underlying condition such as sudden infant death syndrome or positional asphyxiation.

In light of the medical examiner’s inconclusive determination, Lamont and Connecticut State Epidemiologist Matthew Cartter appeared to walk back the suggestion that the infant’s death was a direct result of COVID-19.

‘We have our role. We have our job,’ Cartter said.

‘The medical examiner has his job.’

‘But we do know that that little baby tested positive,’ Lamont interjected.

The discrepancy can be explained by how COVID-19 cases are reported by the state.

The Department of Public Health reports the total number of people who have died as well as the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus.

But the medical examiner has final say in determining whether the virus or complications arising from contracting it actually led to the deaths.

Since the baby tested positive and died, the death was reported as connected to a positive COVID-19 result, according to Cartter.

‘I don’t know the cause of death of this [infant] that you’re talking about or any of the people, because we don’t determine cause of death,’ Cartter said.

‘We define lab-confirmed COVID-19 associated deaths as anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, tests positive on a COVID-19 test before or around the time of death.

‘We do not determine causality.’

Officials close to James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, said it could take weeks for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Young children and babies are not safe from the coronavirus that has gripped the world with fear, doctors have warned.

Experts say the highly contagious infection can still spread between children and youngsters – even though the elderly are most at risk.

And they warn the life-threatening illness may cause unusual symptoms in children, such as stomach aches.

The tell-tale symptoms are a cough and fever.

A study in China, where the outbreak began in December, found that almost one in ten patients in the country were under the age of 30.

Even babies have been known to get the virus, which can kill people by causing pneumonia and putting stress on organs.

World Health Organization chiefs have said young people are ‘not invincible’ and could end up in hospital ‘for weeks’.

It comes after it was revealed that a five-year-old girl who contracted coronavirus died, becoming the youngest victim in the United Kingdom.

Weeks earlier, an 18-year-old from the UK died of the illness.

The teenager had an underlying health condition – but officials refused to reveal what it was.

Officials in Louisiana on Monday announced that a one-day old infant who was born premature died from complications arising from COVID-19.

The mother went into preterm labor after she was admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital while displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The baby has not tested positive for the coronavirus, but the mother’s positive test results led officials to classify the child’s death as linked to COVID-19.

The child was born at just under 22 weeks gestation, according to Fox News.