Corrie legend Bill Roache says show ‘won’t go off-air’ despite not filming

Coronation Street legend Bill Roache has addressed fans concerns that the hit ITV soap is quickly running out of episodes to air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who played Ken Barlow on the Cobbles, appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about life in lockdown.

When asked by GMB host Piers Morgan about fears there are not many episodes left in the ITV tank, Bill replied: “It was going out six times a week and now it is half of that.

“I think we had about two months [left].”

When asked if he fears that Corrie will go off air if and when the episodes run out, Bill replied: “Look, we have sixty years to go on so I don’t think we will go off air even if we run out.

“I think we have about three more months left but not sure.”

Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks has also been forced to halt filming due to Covid-19.

In a bid to stretch out the per-filmed episodes longer, the hit soap has been airing special throwback episodes to some of the series’ most iconic episodes.

Due to the virus and producers decision to stretch out and delay episodes, it means that many of the episodes which reference the outside world no longer corresponds with the outside world.

A statement from ITV at the time said: “In the coming weeks some episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will understandably be out of kilter due to the temporary transmission pattern for both programmes which takes effect from Monday 30 March.

“Episodes due to broadcast at Easter and those commissioned and filmed to commemorate VE Day, for instance, won’t now air on the dates we’d anticipated.

“We’d hope the audience will understand the reasons for this and continue to enjoy the shows.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV tonight at 7:30pm