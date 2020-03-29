Council tax and coronavirus: Can you get money off your council tax bill?

COUNCIL TAX bills could be reduced for a number of people during the coronavirus outbreak. Could you be eligible?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled a number of financial relief measures to help the UK through the COVID-19 pandemic. One of these new initiatives also offers support for people who may struggle to pay their council tax bills in the coming months.

This month Mr Sunak revealed a number of new financial initiatives, one of which being the coronavirus job retention scheme. The scheme will allow people to remain on their company’s payroll as a ‘furloughed worker’, while the Government will pay 80 percent of their salary. The recently announced self-employment income support scheme will also provide 80 percent of a self-employed worker’s income, up to £2,500 per month. As part of the Government’s efforts to provide financial support to the nation, local councils will also be receiving a massive funding boost, which could potentially benefit people who may struggle to pay their council tax bill during this pandemic.

Can you get money off your council tax bill? Some people may be able to get a discount on their council tax bill if they are facing financial difficulties due to coronavirus. In recent weeks the Government has announced the arrival of a number of financial relief packages to help people in the UK through this health crisis. One of the Government’s initiatives is a £500million Hardship Fund, which is intended to provide support for people struggling for money during the pandemic.

Local councils will have the power to use this cash to reduce council tax bills for those eligible. People who get Council Tax Support already could save £150 a year on their council tax bills due to the scheme. If your total council tax bill is less than £150 and you receive Council Tax Support, you may not have to pay at all. The Hardship Fund will also be distributed to local support schemes, to help people who are struggling as a result of the outbreak.

The scheme is expected to come as a welcome relief to an estimated 2.3million people in England. Benefits in Scotland and Wales may differ as council tax is a devolved issue. Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government, unveiled the new funding scheme earlier this week. Mr Jenrick said the fund will help “ensure help is available” during these times of great uncertainty.

He said: “Providing the necessary financial support to people and families is critical at this difficult time when many people will be concerned about changes to their income. “That’s why we’re giving local councils an additional £500 million, to ensure help is available for the most vulnerable people in our society who are struggling to pay their council tax bills. “The government is on your side and will do whatever takes to help.” Councils across the country are also set to benefit from an extra £1.6billion in Government funding, to help with issues relating to COVID-19 which may arise over the coming months.

