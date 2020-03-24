Countryfile address show decision as eagle-eyed viewers query Charlotte Smith’s move

COUNTRYFILE has responded to an eagle-eyed viewer who queried why some of the cast were not self-distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, while others questioned why Charlotte Smith was walking with a stick.

Countryfile star Charlotte Smith, 56, returned to screens alongside her co-stars Adam Henson and Tom Heap last night. During the pre-recorded show, the BBC star was filmed walking with a stick.

The television star was seen making her way across a field with Professor Dieter Helm, an independent government advisor on climate change. After this scene, one Twitter user wrote: “If Charlotte has a poorly leg why are they making her walk miles. Poor woman #Countryfile.” Another commented: “Has Charlotte injured herself? Noticed the stick! @BBCCountryfile.” In view of their 82,000 followers, the show responded to the tweet, telling fans: “She’s had a new knee. But you simply cannot keep her down!” Matt Baker: Countryfile host keeps track of family in rare admission

Charlotte had a knee replacement after suffering from arthritis back in January. She tweeted about being home from her operation and was following a physiotherapy programme on January 29. At the time, the Countryfile star also told fans the operation required her to have 36 staples in her leg. Yesterday, the host tweeted she was “limping” back to Countryfile after her operation.

In view of her 8,591 followers, she wrote: "Limping back to @BBCCountryfile tonight to join with @AdamHenson @tomheapmedia and talk trade deal. "I hear what @SecretarySonny (US Ag Secretary) expects. Brace yourself." In response to this, a viewer wrote: "Good to see how your new knee is progressing on Countryfile last night. "I'm following with interest and to compare your recovery with mine – had my new knee a wee bit before yours.

“Going downhill is my biggest problem at the moment.” She replied: “How is the pain? I’ve got a v sore hip – I assume as I’m walking so oddly!”(sic) After the episode aired last night, the show also responded to a viewer who questioned why the cast were not keeping their distance, despite the Government’s advice as the coronavirus continues to spread. The viewer commented: “When was this filmed because if it was this week there’s no social isolating going on here #countryfile.”

The BBC show went on to clarify that the show is predominantly filmed roughly two weeks before the episode airs. They replied: “16 days ago – except Charlotte’s piece, in which we made sure there was two-metre separation @BBCCountryfile.” Countryfile later tweeted: “Thanks for watching everyone. Please look after yourselves and each other. “We’re all in this together and we’ll get through. Keep a safe distance but always stay close. See you next week.”

