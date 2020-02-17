Couple live stream Uber ride after driver ‘chases another car after hit-and-run and refuses

A Virginia couple were left in a state of shock and fear as their Uber driver weaved through traffic to chase a driver who had allegedly hit them and sped off.

John Murray and Tameka Swann Facebook livestreamed the terrifying ride as they their car sped through Richmond at around 8pm on Monday.

The clip starts with Murray explaining that they were hit while in the car, with Swann adding that they were hit hard. While the pair calls the car a Lyft, the couple were actually using Uber at the time.

The Uber driver calls the police and hands the phone to Swann, who explains that the driver is following the person that has hit them.

As the dispatcher tells Swann that they need to pull over, the concerned mother shares that she has four kids and demands that the car go over to the side of the road.

‘You can let us out man,’ Swann can be heard telling the driver as she struggles telling the dispatcher just where they are.

‘I can’t let this guy go,’ the driver tells the pair, leaving them in a state of utter despair.

He adds: ‘He tried to hit me.’

Swann confirms that that did happen, but informs the dispatcher: ‘Our driver won’t slow down. We are about to hit somebody. We can just look his number up.’

Murray screams at Swann to put her seat belt on but she quickly informs him that she already has it on.

The driver declares that he doesn’t want to let the other driver go as he continues speeding and making jerky movements. Swann tells him that they do have the driver’s license plate.

Swann grows increasingly frustrated as the dispatcher asks for her location and for her to tell the driver to stop driving.

‘We’re running through red lights and two people almost hit us,’ Swann says as the Uber driver makes a quick turn.

As the couple cross the intersection of Broad Street and Sheppard Street, Swann is finally able to tell the dispatcher where they are approximately.

But as the Uber driver barrels through a red light – barely missing a bicyclist – a SUV strikes them on the side and causes Murray to really lose it.

In pure disbelief, Swann tries to tell the dispatcher what just occurred as Murray turns the camera too himself. Swann then screams at Murray to get off of Facebook Live.

The dispatcher asks if the group has been involved in an accident and Swann informs her that they have now been hit twice. She tells them that they need to pull over but Swann repeats that the driver is not listening.

The dispatcher then talks to the driver who states that he wants the license plate number, only for Murray to declare that they already have it.

‘We got his plate number dude. We got it,’ he shouts, to which the driver finally acknowledges.

The driver finally pulls off and the couple quickly rush to exit the vehicle. Murray deals with his shock as he continues filming, with Swann telling him to stop.

As the clip comes to an end, the driver can be heard begging for the couple’s help.

The couple spoke with local affiliates and explained that they were initially rear ended as they sat in the vehicle on Chamberlayne Avenue.

‘Our Uber attempted to pull over so that they exchange information, but the car didn’t stop behind us. They went around us and sped off and that’s when our Uber sped off behind him,’ Swann explained to WTVR.

The second collision took place as they sped through the West Broad Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard intersection,

‘I feel like he had tunnel vision. I feel like he didn’t focus on anything else,’ Swann stated.

‘That was the scariest moment of my life. I have never been that scared in my life. It was a nightmare.’

The Richmond Police Department shared in a statement that they are investigating the hit and run incident.

Uber also shared in a statement that it was investigating the matter.

‘This driver’s behavior is concerning, and we have removed his access to the app pending investigation,’ an Uber spokeswoman added.