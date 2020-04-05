Cov-idiots sunbathing in London park force it to close on police advice

Brockwell Park in south London is set to close after people were spotted sunbathing today, while police in Camden Town and Primrose Hill said they were “disappointed” at seeing crowds gather for picnics

Cov-idiots who turned out in their droves to sunbathe in a London park have been blasted — as officials announced it will not be open tomorrow.

In spite of repeated calls for people to stay home and prevent coronavirus spreading, large groups congregated in Brockwell Park, south London, today.

Lambeth Council has branded this “unacceptable” and said police have advised that the park shuts.

Meanwhile police in Camden and Primrose Hill shared their disbelief at the numbers enjoying the sun by having picnics in spite of the Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier today a government adviser said the NHS would be facing new infections for “weeks” if people do not resist the urge to bask in the sunshine this weekend.

Prof Neil Ferguson said: “We still think things will plateau but we’ll be at quite high levels of infection for weeks and weeks rather than seeing quite a rapid decline as the type seen in China.”

And he said that the current lockdown might be lifted by the end of next month if the number of new infections drops quickly.

The message does not seem to have got through to everyone.

Matt Swanson posted a series of pictures of the park on Twitter, writing: “Brockwell Park in Lambeth 30 minutes ago; importance of “one form of exercise”, “minimising time spent outside” and “2 metres apart” not getting across to many. My second outing in two weeks, but next time think cycling along normally busy roads a better idea.”

Lambeth Council announced that the park would be shut, blaming locals for not following government advice.

And Camden Town and Primrose Hill Police wrote on Twitter: “We moved on 100+ people who we found with full picnics or blankets sunbathing or catching up with their friends!”

People have been told they can now only make essential trips outside – for exercise, to buy food or important household good, to get medicine, to care for the vulnerable or to go to work.

Today the Department for Health and Social Care said 4,313 people had died – an increase of 708 in 24 hours, with a five-year-old girl among those killed by the virus.

Lambeth Council said: “Despite clear advice, over 3000 people spent today in Brockwell Park, many of them sunbathing or in large groups. This is unacceptable. Unfortunately, the actions of a minority now means that, following police advice, Brockwell Park will be closed tomorrow.”

In a further tweet it said: “We are sorry we’ve had to take this decision. This wouldn’t need to happen if people followed the clear instructions from the Govt. We are doing this for the wider safety of the public. A minority of people have not followed the guidance – regrettably we have to act”.