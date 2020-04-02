COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000 worldwide

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 800,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

As of 07:00 Eastern Time (1100 GMT), there have been 800,049 confirmed cases globally, with 38,714 deaths, while more than 166,768 people have recovered from the disease, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed.

The United States has the most COVID-19 cases, exceeding 164,610, while Italy has reported over 11,591 deaths, the highest among all nations and regions.