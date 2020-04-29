COVID-19 cases in Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai top 300

The COVID-19 cases in Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai crossed the 300 mark with 42 new cases reported on Tuesday, as per an official update by the city’s civic authority.

The 42 cases reported on Tuesday are the highest single day jump in the Dharavi slum, which is sprawling over 613 hectares and home to some 1 million people.

The total number of cases in the slum stood at 330 with 18 deaths, including four deaths on Tuesday.

Almost 12.5 percent of the slum residents are now in COVID-19 containment zones, or half of the city’s containment zone population, according to civic officials.

Mumbai has designated over 800 containment zones for COVID-19 covering 250,000 residents of which 125,000 are in the slum alone.

As per Tuesday evening update, Mumbai has confirmed 5,982 positive cases, including 1,234 recovered cases and 244 deaths.

India has 22,010 active COVID-19 cases with 937 deaths reported as of Tuesday evening.