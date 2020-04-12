COVID-19 cases in United States leading 500,000: Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States covered 500,000 on Friday night, according to the Center for Systems Science as well as Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure got to 500,399 with 18,693 deaths as of 10:00 p.m. (0200 GMT on Saturday), according to the CSSE.

The state of New York recorded 174,481 instances, the most in the country, with a death toll of 7,884; New Jersey reported 54,588 instances and also 1,932 fatalities; Michigan, California, Massachusetts and also Pennsylvania have actually each reported over 20,000 situations, according to the tally.

UNITED STATE President Donald Trump said Friday the variety of COVID-19 fatalities in the United States will certainly be “substantially listed below the 100,000” figure projected by versions last week.

“It resembles we’re heading to a number considerably below the 100,000, that would be the low mark,” Trump told a White House daily rundown.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus reaction organizer, claimed she is seeing a leveling of the contour in the United States for the first time considering that the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

She claimed that a great deal of this results from a renovation of the situation in New York and also mitigation steps that have been taken in the New York city area.

Nevertheless, she alerted that the United States has actually “not gotten to the peak” of COVID-19 infections.