COVID-19 cases in US top 350,000: Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 350,000 as of 3:30 p.m. local time Monday (1930 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 352,546 with 10,389 deaths, according to the CSSE.

The state of New York recorded 130,689 cases and 4,758 fatalities. Other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, Michigan, California, Louisiana, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Illinois.

Globally, over 180 nations and regions have altogether recorded 1,324,907 cases and 73,703 deaths, while over 275,000 have recovered from the disease.