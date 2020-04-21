COVID-19 cases in US top 750,000: Johns Hopkins University

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 750,000 Sunday evening, reaching 759,086 as of 8:00 p.m. (0000 GMT on Monday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 40,661 people have died of the disease in the country, according to the CSSE.

The state of New York suffered the most cases of 247,815, as well as the highest death toll of 18,298. New Jersey recorded 85,301 cases and 4,362 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

Other states with over 30,000 cases included Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan and Illinois.