COVID-19 cases reported to WHO exceed 3 million worldwide

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) has exceeded 3 million worldwide, according to the latest statistics from the WHO on Wednesday.

The WHO COVID-19 dashboard updated at 11:00 pm CET showed that globally a total of 3,024,059 confirmed cases, including 208,112 deaths, have been reported to the organization.

The United States has reported 983,457 confirmed cases, with 50,492 deaths to the UN health agency, making it the hardest hit country.

In Spain and Italy, the second and third worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections, there have been 210,773 and 201,505 cases respectively. The death numbers in the two countries are 23,822 and 27,359 respectively.

They are followed by the United Kingdom, with 161,149 confirmed cases, and Germany, with 157,641 confirmed cases.