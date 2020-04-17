COVID-19 death toll hits 21,645 in Italy, hospitalized patients drop

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 21,645 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 165,155, according to the latest data released by the country’s Civil Protection Department on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized showed a relevant drop, with 27,643 hospitalized, down by 368 compared with the previous day, including 3,079 in intensive care units, down by 107. Meanwhile, 74,696, or about 71 percent, are isolated at home because they are asymptomatic or with light symptoms, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli told a televised press conference.

There were 578 new fatalities on a daily basis, Borrelli said, adding that active infections rose by 1,127 compared to Tuesday to a total of 105,418.

A total of 962 new recoveries were also registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 38,092 since the pandemic broke out in the northern regions on Feb. 21.

The figures on Wednesday were up from a total of 162,488 cases on Tuesday, which comprised 104,291 active infections, 37,130 recoveries, and 21,067 fatalities.