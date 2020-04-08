COVID-19 deaths top 80,000 worldwide: Johns Hopkins University

The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 80,000 worldwide by 3 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 80,759, as the global total confirmed cases reached 1,407,123, an interactive map maintained by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering showed.

Italy had seen the most deaths, standing at 17,127 among 135,586 confirmed cases, followed by Spain, with 13,897 deaths among 140,511 cases.

The United States reported 383,256 confirmed cases, the most in the world, and its death toll stood at 12,021.