COVID 19 unemployment payment UK: Can YOU get unemployment payment? How much is it?

COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, is sweeping the globe and leaving a trail of disruption including job losses – can you get unemployment payment?

Coronavirus has caused millions of Brits to lose their jobs. If you’re sat at home wondering how you’re going to pay your rent or feed your kids, Express.co.uk might have some good news for you. Read on to find out about the unemployment payment on offer in the UK right now.

What is the unemployment payment? Last week at the daily press conference held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak revealed the Government is going to pay the wages of those who have lost their jobs in Britain. Mr Sunak said the plan is “unprecedented in British history”.



The state is going to pay grants of up to 80 percent of the salary of workers if companies kept them on their payroll instead of laying them off.



This equates to around £2,500 a month- just above the median income.





The Chancellor said: “For the first time in our history the government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.



“I know that people are worried about losing their jobs, about not being able to pay the rent or mortgage, about not having enough set by for food and bills… “To all those at home right now, anxious about the days ahead, I say this: you will not face this alone.”

Who is eligible for unemployment payment? If you are employed and out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak, you will be eligible to get your wages from the government.



Self-employed people are not included in this scheme.



Public sector workers are not covered either, because the government pays most of their wages directly to them.

When can I get an unemployment payment? The scheme will be up and running by the end of April.

This grant will backdate to March, so you won’t miss out on any wages at all.

