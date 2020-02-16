COVID-19: World Health Organization finally names deadly SARS-like coronavirus

The coronavirus disease causing a deadly outbreak in China has been named COVID-19, the World Health Organization has announced.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the global body, announced the new name at a conference in Geneva on Tuesday, February 12.

And the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses has named the virus itself SARS-CoV-2 after a similar but more deadly bug discovered in China in 2002.

It comes almost six weeks after the virus was first identified in the city of Wuhan, China, in late December.

Since then it has infected more than 45,000 people and killed at least 1,000.

The virus, which has had various names from simply coronavirus to Wuhan coronavirus, Chinese coronavirus or even snake flu, needs its own moniker because it is just one type of coronavirus.

The word refers to a group of viruses which contains those that cause SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

Dr Ghebreyesus told the conference in Geneva: ‘C-o stands for corona, v-i stands for virus, d for disease – so, COVID.

‘Under agreed guidelines between WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease.

‘Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising.

‘It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.’

A name had been expected since scientists at the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) last week announced they had decided on one.

This has now been approved and will hopefully be used by ‘everybody’, the WHO said, to avoid stigmatising or confusing names.

It also allows for it to refer to the ‘entire spectrum of clinical conditions’ which the virus can cause, said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, meaning it is not specific to certain symptoms.

SARS and MERS on the other hand, have names which only refer to the effects they have on the lungs – the respiratory effects – and not anything else.

The World Health Organization has an international set of rules which scientists must follow when proposing new names for a virus.

They must not contain references to certain places in the world, communities, human names or animals because they may cause a ‘backlash’ or racism.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome is listed as a bad example, as well as Spanish Flu, Lyme disease, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu and monkey pox.

Other words to avoid are ones which might induce fear, such as ‘unknown’, ‘death’, ‘fatal’ or ‘epidemic’.

It has taken more than a month for people to come up with a proper name for the virus, in part, ICTV researchers said, because there were more important things to be doing at the beginning of the outbreak.

Helping health authorities work out what to do to stop the virus, for example, and trying to understand how it was spreading and what symptoms it caused.

During that time the 2019-nCoV has not become widely used because it is a mouthful.

Dr Crystal Watson, from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, told the BBC last week: ‘The name [2019-nCoV] is not easy to use and the media and the public are using other names for the virus.

‘The danger when you don’t have an official name is that people start using terms like China Virus, and that can create a backlash against certain populations.’

This is the reason why the ICTV said it would not include a place name in the official moniker.

And they wanted to avoid animal names, too – despite scientists being confident the virus originated in bats – in case that led to people slaughtering the animals.

When ‘swine flu’ was named a decade ago, despite it spreading in people and not pigs, Egyptian authorities slaughtered all of the country’s 80,000 pigs.