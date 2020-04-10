Cristiano Ronaldo ‘left door open’ for Real Madrid transfer return

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a transfer exit – and Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte admits he would not be surprised to see the former Man Utd star head back to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘left the door open’ for a return to Real Madrid, according to Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte.

Ronaldo shocked the football world when he left the Bernabeu for Juventus in 2018.

But his future has been thrown into doubt with reports in Italy claiming the Turin-based club could consider cashing in on Ronaldo for £50million as they deal with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Fonte says Ronaldo still “loves” Real Madrid and ensured he left himself the opportunity to return before the end of his career.

“I know he loves Madrid, that’s for sure,” the Lille centre-back told talkSPORT.

“It’s clear that he loves the club itself, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest.

“He’s left many, many friends there and he’s always left the door open.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes back to Real Madrid.”

Lionel Messi has been linked with a reunion with Ronaldo in Serie A with links to Inter Milan.

But La Liga chief Javier Tebas insisted it would be “no drama” for the league if Messi left Barcelona in a sly dig at the Argentinian and Ronaldo.

“I do not think that the arrival of Messi can solve the problems of Serie A, which are linked to the bad relationship between debts, high and insufficient collections,” he said.

“Serie A’s figures are stressed, and these economic problems certainly are not solved by Leo Messi.

“I would like Messi to stay here – but if he leaves it would not be a drama.

‘It was said that without Cristiano Ronaldo the league would have lost money.

“Instead we would have earned it, even in Portugal. Players help but are not essential to a championship.”