Cristiano Ronaldo records: What records does the Juventus star hold?

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time – but what records does the Juventus star hold?

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed one of the most illustrious careers in world football. Starting out at Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese forward has gone on to star for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo established himself as a United icon. He won three Premier League crowns, two League Cups, the FA Cup and the Champions League with the Red Devils before joining Real Madrid in an £80million deal. During his time in Madrid, Ronaldo picked up two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and a further four Champions League crowns. Seeking a new challenge, the forward signed for Juventus in 2018 for £100m at the age of 33.

He said at the time: “I am well – physically, mentally and emotionally. That is why I am so proud of being here and the way I have come here. “I am different from all the other players who think that their career is over at my age, but I want to show the others that I am different. It is very emotional for me at the club now because I am not 23, I am 33. It gives me so much momentum for the future.” On the international stage, Ronaldo won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 before winning the inaugural Nations League three years later. The 35-year-old has also won the prestigious Ballon d’Or five times, a record bettered only by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo club and individual records Most UEFA club competition goals: 131

Most UEFA Champions League goals: 129

Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)

Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5

Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals

Only player to score in all six games in a UEFA Champions League group

Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games

Only player to score 10 goals against a single club in the UEFA Champions League: vs Juventus

Most Real Madrid goals: 450

Most UEFA Club Footballer/Best Player/Men’s Player awards: 4

Most appearances in UEFA.com users’ Team of the Year: 14 (2004, 2007–2019)

Cristiano Ronaldo national team records Most EURO final tournament appearances: 21

Most EURO and World Cup finals appearances combined: 38 (level with Bastian Schweinsteiger)

Most EURO finals goals: 9 (level with Michel Platini)

Most EURO final tournaments scored in: 4

Only player to score three goals at multiple EUROs: 2012, 2016

Most EURO goals including qualifying: 40

Most goals in EURO and European World Cup qualifiers: 61

Most Portugal caps: 164

Most international goals by a European: 99 (behind only Ali Daei’s 109 goals for Iran in overall international goals)

